Keystone Venture Trust Inc. Enters U.S. Financial Market With New York Launch And Colorado Branch

NEW YORK, USA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keystone Venture Trust Inc., a global financial asset management firm, today announced its official entry into the United States market with the opening of a new office in New York City and a branch in Colorado, marking a strategic milestone as the company establishes its presence in the world's largest financial market.

Key Highlights:



New York Office: Opened a new office in New York City to serve as Keystone's U.S. hub for asset management and financial services.

Colorado Branch: A branch office in Colorado expands the firm's regional presence and supports clients across the U.S.

Industry-Leading Expertise: The firm brings to the U.S. market renowned strengths in asset management and fintech innovation, honed through years of global experience. Strategic Partnership: Keystone has initiated a preliminary collaboration with a leading fintech company, laying the groundwork for joint innovation and local market integration.

The New York City office will function as Keystone's U.S. headquarters, placing the firm in the heart of American finance. By establishing operations in New York, Keystone aims to engage directly with U.S. institutional and high-net-worth clients, offering on-the-ground service and expertise. Meanwhile, the Colorado branch extends the company's reach and operational support, underscoring Keystone's commitment to serving clients nationwide, not just on the coasts.

Keystone enters the U.S. market with a proven track record in global asset management, known for its disciplined investment strategies and rigorous risk management. Over the years, Keystone's multi-asset portfolio approach and client-first philosophy have delivered steady growth and earned the trust of investors around the world. At the same time, the firm is a leader in financial technology: it leverages advanced tools such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics to inform investment decisions and develop innovative financial products. This combination of traditional financial expertise with cutting-edge fintech capabilities differentiates Keystone in the competitive U.S. marketplace.

As part of its expansion strategy, Keystone is also focusing on collaboration. By working with established American fintech partners, the company will tailor its services to local needs and regulatory requirements, blending global best practices with local insight.

The U.S. launch marks a significant step in the realization of the company's global vision. Through its expansion into New York and other key markets, the company aims to apply its international experience and local market understanding to deliver high-quality financial solutions and contribute to the strength of the U.S. financial sector.

This move is a key part of Keystone's global expansion strategy and reflects its ability to integrate seamlessly into local markets. By planting roots in New York and Colorado, Keystone Venture Trust Inc. not only broadens its international footprint but also showcases a commitment to engage with and support the U.S. financial community for the long term.

About Keystone Venture Trust Inc.

Keystone Venture Trust Inc. is a U.S.-based financial technology company developing AI-driven trading and investment solutions for global markets. Its flagship platform, the KNG Intelligent Trading System, combines real-time analytics, automation, and risk management to help investors make smarter, data-driven decisions across multiple asset classes.

