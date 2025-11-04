403
UNRWA Highlights Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
(MENAFN) The UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees reported on Tuesday that over 75,000 displaced Palestinians are currently taking refuge in 100 of its facilities across the Gaza Strip, many of which have suffered damage due to Israeli assaults on the region.
“In Gaza, nearly 75,000 displaced people are sheltering in over 100 UNRWA buildings—many damaged and overcrowded,” the organization stated in a post on US social media company X.
UNRWA emphasized that its personnel are working “tirelessly to keep shelters safe and dignified, providing water, sanitation, waste collection, and hygiene support every day.”
Data from Gaza’s Government Media Office indicates that nearly two million of the enclave’s 2.4 million residents have been uprooted over the past two years amid Tel Aviv’s genocidal war in the territory.
The office further reported that roughly 288,000 Palestinian families have lost their homes, leaving displaced civilians struggling to survive in cramped, overcrowded spaces with insufficient basic services.
A first phase of a ceasefire began in Gaza on October 10 under US President Trump’s 20-point plan.
This initial phase involves the release of Israeli hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners.
The plan also outlines reconstruction efforts in Gaza and the creation of a new governing structure independent of Hamas.
Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has resulted in more than 68,800 fatalities and over 170,600 injuries, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
