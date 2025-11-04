Ero Announces Result Of Year-Long Value-Creation Initiative At Xavantina, Commences First Gold Concentrate Sales In Q4 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the results of a year-long effort to create additional value from its Xavantina Operations, located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil as well as an update of its National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) compliant mineral reserve and resource estimate. The mineral reserve and resource estimate for the Xavantina Operations incorporates drilling activities and mining depletion on the property through June 30, 2025. HIGHLIGHTS

Beginning in late 2024, the Company launched a transformational value-creation initiative at its Xavantina Operations, which included comprehensive sampling, metallurgical testing, material characterization, and commercial negotiations to capture value from stockpiled gold concentrates produced in small but high-grade quantities since processing operations began in 2012.



To date, the Company has sampled approximately 20% of the total stockpile volume of approximately 60,000 cubic meters, resulting in a maiden inferred mineral resource estimate of approximately 29,000 ounces (24,000 tonnes at 37.4 grams per tonne ("gpt")) in high-grade, marketable gold concentrate within the sampled volume.



In October 2025, the Company successfully completed initial shipments of approximately 3,000 tonnes of gold concentrate and expects to ramp up shipments through year-end, selling approximately 10,000 to 15,000 tonnes during Q4 2025.



The Company entered into a sales contract for expected 2025 gold concentrate volumes with an expected net payability, prior to streaming adjustments and after deductions, treatment and refining charges, ranging between 90% and 95% based on the final concentrate grade, port of destination, and the prevailing gold price at the time of sale. Operating costs for excavating, drying, loading, transportation and seaborne freight are expected to be approximately $300 to $500 per ounce.



Additional sampling campaigns are underway to quantify the remaining gold concentrate density and grade. The Company expects to complete sampling, shipments, and sales of the remaining volume over the next 12 to 18 months, which is expected to significantly bolster gold sales from the Xavantina Operations.



In parallel, the Company's ongoing exploration efforts continued to extend the known limits of mineralization within the mine, resulting in meaningful increases in overall measured and indicated resources, which now total 664,000 ounces (comprised of approximately 81,000 ounces of measured resources and 583,000 ounces of indicated resources), inclusive of mineral reserves, and an inferred mineral resource of 365,000 ounces.

The Company commenced infill drilling and additional engineering studies in Q4 2025 to further upgrade new extensions of mineralization identified within the mine and support a planned expansion of underground operations at Xavantina following the successful transition to mechanized mining earlier in the year.

"We are extremely proud of the work we are doing at Xavantina to extend mine life, enhance safety, improve productivity, and pursue multiple studies aimed at increasing total production for years to come," said Makko DeFilippo, Chief Executive Officer. "We are equally proud to have delivered on a behind-the-scenes year-long initiative to unlock additional value from within our portfolio through the first phase of gold concentrate sales." "2025 has been a transformational year in many respects. The successful mechanization of the Xavantina Operations and the start of gold concentrate sales, set against a backdrop of $4,000 gold, represent incredibly rewarding achievements for our entire team. We remain excited about both the short- and long-term opportunities at Xavantina we see in front of us." 2025 MINERAL RESERVE AND RESOURCE ESTIMATE

2025 Mineral Reserves & Resources Tonnes

(kt) Grade

(Au gpt) Contained Au

(koz) Santo Antônio Vein Proven Reserve 221 6.48 46.1 Probable Reserve 1,793 6.98 402.5 Proven & Probable Reserves 2,014 6.93 448.6 Measured Resource 312 8.05 80.8 Indicated Resource 1,949 8.75 548.2 Measured & Indicated Resources 2,261 8.65 628.9 Inferred Resource 1,057 9.31 316.5 Matinha Vein Proven Reserve - - - Probable Reserve 82 6.65 17.6 Proven & Probable Reserves 82 6.65 17.6 Measured Resource - - - Indicated Resource 98 11.11 35.1 Measured & Indicated 98 11.11 35.1 Inferred Resource 84 7.26 19.7 Gold Concentrates Inferred Resource 24 37.41 29.3 Total Xavantina Operations Proven Reserve 221 6.48 46.1 Probable Reserve 1,875 6.97 420.1 Proven & Probable Reserves 2,096 6.92 466.2 Measured Resource 312 8.05 80.8 Indicated Resource 2,047 8.86 583.3 Measured & Indicated Resources 2,359 8.75 664.0 Inferred Resource 1,166 9.75 365.4



Note: 2025 mineral reserve and resource estimates are effective as at June 30, 2025. Presented mineral resources are inclusive of mineral reserves. All figures have been rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Summed amounts may not add due to rounding. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability. See below notes on mineral reserve and resource estimates for additional technical and scientific information.

NOTES ON MINERAL RESERVES AND RESOURCES

The 2025 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are effective as at June 30, 2025. Mineral resources are presented, including mineral reserves. All figures have been rounded to the relative accuracy of the estimates. Summed amounts may not add due to rounding. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability.

The 2025 mineral reserve and resource estimates for the Xavantina Operations are prepared under the supervision of and verified by Mr. Cid Gonçalves Monteiro Filho, SME RM (04317974), MAIG (No. 8444), FAusIMM (No. 329148) and Manager, Resources & Reserves of the Company who is a“qualified person” within the meanings of NI 43-101.

Reference herein of $ or USD is to United States dollars and BRL is to Brazilian reais. Mineral Reserves for the Xavantina Operations have been estimated using a gold price of $2,100/oz, and the exchange rate used for mineral reserve and resource estimates was USD/BRL 5.50.

Grade shells using a value of 0.1 gpt gold were used to generate a 3D mineralization model of the Xavantina Operations. Within the grade shells, mineral resources were estimated using ordinary kriging within 10 meter by 10 meter by 2 meter block size, with a minimum sub-block size of 1.25 meter by 1.25 meter by 0.5 meter, and the mineral resource estimate was constrained using a minimum stope dimension of 2.0 meters by 2.0 meters by 1.5 meters, a cut-off of 1.46 gpt based on underground mining and processing costs of US$107 per tonne and a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce.

The 2025 inferred mineral resource estimate for gold concentrates was determined using gold assay data compiled from 25 auger drill holes drilled at an approximate spacing of 12.5 meters at depths ranging between 2.0 to 3.0 meters. Auger holes were sampled on 1.0 meter intervals producing 68 sample composites. Samples were analyzed for gold content at the Xavantina laboratory using fire-assay and verified by an independent third-party laboratory (see Quality Assurance and Quality Control). Grade estimation within the gold concentrate stockpile was determined using the Inverse Quadratic Distance interpolation method constrained to the volume that was sampled.

The 2025 mineral reserve estimates were prepared in accordance with the CIM Standards and the CIM Guidelines, using geostatistical and/or classical estimation methods combined with economic and mining parameters appropriate for the deposit. Mineral reserves represent the economically mineable portion of the measured and indicated mineral resources.

The 2025 mine plan incorporates the Sublevel Stoping (SLS) mining method, replacing the previously used room-and-pillar and cut-and-fill methods in most areas. Practical mining shapes (wireframes) were designed using geological wireframes and mineral resource block models as a guide to ensure operational selectivity and mineability.

Mining parameters applied to the reserve estimates include total dilution and recovery factors appropriate for each mining area, as summarized below:



Productive stopes: 23% planned dilution and 10% operational dilution, for a total of 33%, with an assumed mining recovery of 90%. Remaining room-and-pillar areas: 7.0% planned dilution and 8.5% operational dilution, for a total of 16% dilution, with an assumed mining recovery of 92.5%.



QUALIFIED PERSONS AND THE NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT

Mr. Cid Gonçalves Monteiro Filho, SME RM (04317974), MAIG (No. 8444), FAusIMM (No. 329148) has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information contained in this press release. Mr. Monteiro is Manager, Resources & Reserves of the Company and is a“qualified person” within the meanings of NI 43-101.

The Company will file the associated NI 43-101 compliant report on SEDAR () and EDGAR (), and publish this report on the Company's website (), within 45 days of this press release, which will serve as an update to the report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and entitled“Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimate of the Xavantina Operations, Nova Xavantina”, dated May 12, 2023 with an effective date of October 31, 2022, prepared by Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, FAIG, Leonardo de Moraes Soares, MAIG and Guilherme Gomides Ferreira, MAIG, all of GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. (the“2022 Xavantina Technical Report").

QUALITY ASSURANCE & QUALITY CONTROL

Current QA/QC Program

At the Xavantina Operations, the Company is currently drilling underground with third-party contracted core drill rigs. During the period from June 2024 to June 2025, third party drill rigs were operated by Trust Drilling Solutions and Foraco Sondagem S.A. who are independent of the Company. Drill core is logged, photographed and split in half using a diamond core saw at our secure core logging and storage facilities. Half of the drill core is retained on site and the other half-core is used for analysis, with samples collected on a minimum of 0.5 meters and a maximum of 2.0 meters with an average length of 0.5 meters. Sampling commences at least 1.0 meter before the start of the mineralized zone and continues at least 1.0 meter beyond the limit of the mineralized zone. Sample collection is performed at our core logging facilities with all sample preparation performed at ALS Brasil Ltda.'s laboratory or SGS Geosol - Laboratórios Ltda's laboratory, both of which are located in Goiânia, Brazil. Samples are analyzed by the certified laboratories of ALS Peru S.A. or SGS Geosol - Laboratórios Ltda, both of whom are independent of the Company. Gold content is preferentially determined using screen fire assay. If the sample isn't sufficiently weighted, fire assay is used. All sample results used in the preparation of the 2025 updated mineral resource and reserve estimate have been monitored through a quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program that includes the insertion of certified standards, blanks and field duplicates at a rate of one standard, one blank, and one field duplicate sample per every 10 samples for a blended rate of approximately 5%.

The 2025 inferred mineral resource estimate associated with gold concentrates at the Xavantina Operations employed a QA/QC program at a total control rate of approximately 24% which included the regular insertion of 7 blanks, 7 duplicates and 7 certified standards within the 68 auger drilling composite samples. Gold content for auger samples was determined using fire assay at the Xavantina Operation's on-site laboratory All 89 gold concentrate samples, including the 21 regularly inserted QA/QC samples, were sent to the certified laboratories of ALS Brasil Ltda. or ALS Peru S.A., both of whom are independent of the Company, for third-party verification of density and gold assay results.

QA/QC Validation

The QA/QC validation process undertaken for the 2025 updated mineral resource and reserve estimates for the Xavantina Operations is consistent with the process set out in the 2022 Xavantina Technical Report.

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper is a high-margin, high-growth copper and gold producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations, which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil, and the Tucumã Operation, an open pit copper mine located in Pará State, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the Xavantina Operations, an operating gold mine located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil. In July 2024, the Company signed a definitive earn-in agreement with Vale Base Metals for the right to acquire a 60% interest in the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, located in the Carajás Mineral Province in Pará State, Brazil. For more information on the earn-in agreement, please see the Company's press releases dated October 30, 2023 and July 22, 2024. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations, Tucumã Operation and the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, can be found on the Company's website ( ), on SEDAR+ ( ) and on EDGAR ( ). The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“ERO”.

