LGI Homes, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|61,979
|$
|53,197
|Accounts receivable
|21,239
|28,717
|Real estate inventory
|3,646,945
|3,387,853
|Pre-acquisition costs and deposits
|27,720
|36,049
|Property and equipment, net
|101,550
|57,038
|Other assets
|158,756
|174,391
|Deferred tax assets, net
|9,624
|9,271
|Goodwill
|12,018
|12,018
|Total assets
|$
|4,039,831
|$
|3,758,534
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|37,944
|$
|33,271
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|171,086
|207,317
|Notes payable
|1,751,427
|1,480,718
|Total liabilities
|1,960,457
|1,721,306
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|EQUITY
|Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 27,735,692 shares issued and 23,079,100 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 27,644,413 shares issued and 23,397,074 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|277
|276
|Additional paid-in capital
|347,714
|337,161
|Retained earnings
|2,141,018
|2,085,787
|Treasury stock, at cost, 4,656,592 shares as of September 30, 2025 and 4,247,339 shares as of December 31, 2024
|(409,635
|)
|(385,996
|)
|Total equity
|2,079,374
|2,037,228
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|4,039,831
|$
|3,758,534
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Home sales revenues
|$
|396,632
|$
|651,854
|$
|1,231,537
|$
|1,645,202
|Cost of sales
|311,520
|488,362
|962,104
|1,239,425
|Selling expenses
|35,661
|55,196
|119,602
|149,196
|General and administrative
|27,967
|27,991
|88,570
|90,022
|Operating income
|21,484
|80,305
|61,261
|166,559
|Other income, net
|(5,217
|)
|(11,547
|)
|(13,204
|)
|(25,270
|)
|Net income before income taxes
|26,701
|91,852
|74,465
|191,829
|Income tax provision
|6,997
|22,277
|19,234
|46,628
|Net income
|$
|19,704
|$
|69,575
|$
|55,231
|$
|145,201
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.85
|$
|2.96
|$
|2.38
|$
|6.17
|Diluted
|$
|0.85
|$
|2.95
|$
|2.37
|$
|6.15
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|23,056,904
|23,500,349
|23,223,736
|23,540,620
|Diluted
|23,149,005
|23,579,592
|23,289,280
|23,611,906
Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, Average Monthly Absorption Rate and Ending Community Count by Reportable Segment
(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|As of September 30, 2025
|Reportable Segment
|Revenues
|Home Closings
|ASP
|Average Community Count
|Average Monthly Absorption Rate
|Community Count at End of Period
|Central
|$
|99,355
|307
|$
|323,632
|45.0
|2.3
|45
|Southeast
|101,419
|299
|339,194
|32.3
|3.1
|32
|Northwest
|49,408
|109
|453,284
|14.7
|2.5
|14
|West
|91,699
|203
|451,719
|25.7
|2.6
|25
|Florida
|54,751
|147
|372,456
|24.3
|2.0
|25
|Total
|$
|396,632
|1,065
|$
|372,424
|142.0
|2.5
|141
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|As of September 30, 2024
|Reportable Segment
|Revenues
|Home Closings
|ASP
|Average Community Count
|Average Monthly Absorption Rate
|Community Count at End of Period
|Central
|$
|164,439
|509
|$
|323,063
|45.7
|3.7
|47
|Southeast
|155,205
|466
|333,058
|27.3
|5.7
|29
|Northwest
|83,061
|150
|553,740
|14.3
|3.5
|15
|West
|150,646
|361
|417,302
|23.0
|5.2
|24
|Florida
|98,503
|271
|363,480
|23.0
|3.9
|23
|Total
|$
|651,854
|1,757
|$
|371,004
|133.3
|4.4
|138
Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, and Average Monthly Absorption Rate by Reportable Segment
(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Reportable Segment
|Revenues
|Home Closings
|ASP
|Average Community Count
|Average Monthly Absorption Rate
|Central
|$
|313,487
|997
|$
|314,430
|47.8
|2.3
|Southeast
|353,211
|1,067
|331,032
|31.8
|3.7
|Northwest
|137,132
|274
|500,482
|15.8
|1.9
|West
|258,994
|592
|437,490
|25.3
|2.6
|Florida
|168,713
|454
|371,615
|24.6
|2.1
|Total
|$
|1,231,537
|3,384
|$
|363,929
|145.3
|2.6
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|Reportable Segment
|Revenues
|Home Closings
|ASP
|Average Community Count
|Average Monthly Absorption Rate
|Central
|$
|441,609
|1,363
|$
|323,998
|43.8
|3.5
|Southeast
|407,068
|1,231
|330,681
|26.2
|5.2
|Northwest
|187,253
|344
|544,340
|13.6
|2.8
|West
|351,880
|848
|414,953
|20.7
|4.6
|Florida
|257,392
|709
|363,035
|21.8
|3.6
|Total
|$
|1,645,202
|4,495
|$
|366,007
|126.1
|4.0
Owned and Controlled Lots
The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and (ii) the Company's owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of September 30, 2025.
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|As of September 30, 2025
|Reportable Segment
|Home Closings
|Owned (1)
|Controlled
|Total
|Central
|997
|19,299
|715
|20,014
|Southeast
|1,067
|13,689
|2,666
|16,355
|Northwest
|274
|6,064
|1,223
|7,287
|West
|592
|8,745
|3,530
|12,275
|Florida
|454
|5,351
|1,282
|6,633
|Total
|3,384
|53,148
|9,416
|62,564
|
(1) Of the 53,148 owned lots as of September 30, 2025, 36,316 were raw/under development lots and 16,832 were finished lots. Finished lots included 2,801 completed homes, including information centers, and 895 homes in progress.
Backlog Data
As of the dates set forth below, the Company's net orders, cancellation rate and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|Backlog Data
|2025 (4)
|2024 (5)
|Net orders (1)
|4,098
|4,993
|Cancellation rate (2)
|28.1
|%
|21.6
|%
|Ending backlog – homes (3)
|1,305
|1,088
|Ending backlog – value (3)
|$
|498,713
|$
|417,798
|
(1) Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period.
(2) Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period.
(3) Ending backlog consists of retail homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts with varying terms. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount.
(4) As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 60 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.
(5) As of September 30, 2024, the Company had 212 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.
Adjusted Gross Margin
Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of the Company's operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company's performance.
The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Home sales revenues
|$
|396,632
|$
|651,854
|$
|1,231,537
|$
|1,645,202
|Cost of sales
|311,520
|488,362
|962,104
|1,239,425
|Gross margin
|85,112
|163,492
|269,433
|405,777
|Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales
|11,004
|12,954
|31,107
|30,187
|Purchase accounting adjustments (1)
|999
|1,157
|2,850
|3,134
|Adjusted gross margin
|$
|97,115
|$
|177,603
|$
|303,390
|$
|439,098
|Gross margin % (2)
|21.5
|%
|25.1
|%
|21.9
|%
|24.7
|%
|Adjusted gross margin % (2)
|24.5
|%
|27.2
|%
|24.6
|%
|26.7
|%
|
(1) Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates.
(2) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.
Net Debt to Capital Ratio Reconciliation
Net debt to capital ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in understanding the leverage employed in the Company's operations and as an indicator of its ability to obtain financing. The Company defines net debt to capital ratio as net debt (which is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by net debt plus total equity. Management believes that the presentation of net debt to capital ratio provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial leverage and its ability to meet long-term obligations. By excluding cash and cash equivalents from total debt, the ratio offers a clearer view of the Company's capital structure and financial flexibility. Management uses this metric to monitor the Company's capital efficiency and to evaluate the effectiveness of its capital management strategies over time. Other companies may define this measure differently and, as a result, the Company's measure of net debt to capital ratio may not be directly comparable to the measures of other companies.
The following table reconciles net debt to capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) to debt to capital ratio, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands):
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Total debt (Notes payable)
|$
|1,751,427
|$
|1,480,718
|Total equity
|2,079,374
|2,037,228
|Total capital
|3,830,801
|3,517,946
|Debt to capital ratio
|45.7
|%
|42.1
|%
|Total debt (Notes payable)
|1,751,427
|1,480,718
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|61,979
|53,197
|Net debt
|1,689,448
|1,427,521
|Total equity
|2,079,374
|2,037,228
|Total net capital
|$
|3,768,822
|$
|3,464,749
|Net debt to capital ratio (1)
|44.8
|%
|41.2
|%
|
(1) Net debt to capital ratio is calculated as net debt (which is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by net debt plus total equity.
