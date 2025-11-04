Amplify Etfs Launches The Amplify Solana 3% Monthly Option Income ETF (SOLM)
|Feature
|SOLM – Amplify Solana 3% Monthly Option Income ETF
|Target Annual Option Premium
| 36%
|Strategy
|Deliver Solana growth exposure and a high level of monthly income via weekly covered calls
| Covered Call Portion of Portfolio
Typically 30–60% of the portfolio
|
| Long Only Portion of Portfolio Typically 40–70% of the portfolio
|
|Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Option Cycle
|Weekly options provide 4x more frequent premium collection than monthly options, enabling compounded income
|Income & Growth Profile
|Balances attractive target income with capital appreciation
|Expense Ratio
| 0.75%
|Seeking
|Steady SOL price growth potential with high income in a risk-managed framework
The Fund does not invest directly in SOL. There is no guarantee distributions will be made. The annualized option premium may be significantly higher or lower than the stated range.
The Fund is actively managed. Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. Kelly Strategic Management, LLC and Penserra Capital Management LLC each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund.
About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $16 billion in assets under management (as of 10/31/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.
| Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
...
| Media Contact:
Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis
610-228-2098
...
The Fund does not invest directly in SOL. The annualized option premium may be significantly higher or lower than the stated range.
Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. The Fund is considered to be non-diversified. The Fund is actively managed and its performance reflects the investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Fund.
The Fund is exposed to significant risks through investments in SOL via Solana exchange traded products, Futures, and Options. SOL is a highly speculative asset with a volatile market subject to rapid shifts, regulatory uncertainty, and adoption challenges. Issues such as slow transaction speeds, variable fees, and price swings amplify these risks.
Digital asset regulation remains unsettled, and trading of Solana ETP shares on U.S. exchanges may be halted due to market conditions or exchange discretion. Option prices are volatile and influenced by the underlying asset, interest and currency rates, and expected volatility –all shaped by political and economic policies. FLEX Options may be less liquid than standardized options, making timely exits difficult.
Covered call strategies may limit upside potential while still exposing the Fund to downside risk. Covered puts can incur substantial losses if the underlying asset rises sharply, with premiums offering limited protection. Monthly distributions may include return of capital, which lowers the investor's cost basis and could result in higher future taxes upon sale –even if shares are sold at a loss.
Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. Kelly Strategic Management, LLC and Penserra Capital Management LLC each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund.
Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
Legal Disclaimer:
