Amplify Etfs Launches The Amplify Solana 3% Monthly Option Income ETF (SOLM)

CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces the launch of the Amplify Solana 3% Monthly Option Income ETF (SOLM). SOLM is the latest crypto-linked product addition to Amplify's growing YieldSmartTM ETFs suite -a family of advanced covered call options-based ETFs focused on balancing income and capital appreciation.

SOLM targets 36% annual option premium income, captures 5-10% weekly Solana capital appreciation potential on the covered portion of the portfolio, and preserves unlimited upside on the rest of the portfolio. SOLM provides this advantageous weekly upside by writing weekly out-of-the-money call options on a portion of the portfolio's Solana price exposure. SOLM's YieldSmartTM options strategy is designed to offer capital appreciation potential and 3% monthly income.

By using short-dated weekly options, this strategy provides four times more opportunities to reset strike prices and collect income compared to monthly options, enabling potential for compounded income and greater total return. SOLM seeks Solana growth exposure and consistent income through an active risk-managed strategy.

“Amplify is excited to join the Solana ecosystem with a first-of-its-kind SOL target option income and capital appreciation ETF,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs.“With SOLM, we're leading the charge in delivering an innovative income solution that exceeds Solana staking income while maintaining more than 5-10% weekly SOL capital appreciation potential. We believe both traditional income investors and existing Solana investors should carefully consider SOLM and its balanced investment approach to the growth of Solana.”

Sol (SOL) is the native cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain-a high-performance platform differentiated from other public blockchains by its speed, scalability, and ultra-low transaction costs. Its unique architecture enables thousands of transactions per second at minimal fees. Furthermore, Solana generates more revenue than any other blockchain.

SOL powers a growing ecosystem of decentralized applications, from Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and mobile apps to stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets, making it both a utility token and a tradable asset. SOL demand is surging as Solana network adoption accelerates and major global institutions partner with Solana to bridge traditional finance with digital assets, reinforcing Solana's position as a leading platform for decentralized finance.