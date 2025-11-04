Relmada Announces FDA Feedback Supporting 2 Separate Acceptable Registrational Study Paths For NDV-01 In Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer
| Clinical Results (Response Data)
|Complete Response
|%
|(n/N)
|Anytime
|92%
|(23/25)
|3 months
|84%
|(21/25)
|6 months
|87%
|(20/23)*
|9 months
|85%
|(17/20)*
*Includes patients with CR after re-induction. 60% CR rate after re-induction.
- Two subjects have reached 12-month assessment, and both have a CR No patient had progression to muscle invasive disease No patient underwent a radical cystectomy No new safety signals in terms of type, number, or degree of AEs -- with no patients having a >= Grade 3 TRAE and no patients discontinued treatment due to AEs 36 enrolled patients (receiving >= 1 dose), of which 22 (61%) experienced a treatment-related AE. Among treatment-related AEs, 62% were transient uncomfortable urination (dysuria), 9% were asymptomatic positive urine culture and 7% were hematuria.
Efficacy in BCG-Unresponsive Subpopulation**:
| Clinical Results (Response Data)
|Complete Response
|%
|(n/N)
|Anytime
|91%
|(10/11)
|3 months
|82%
|(9/11)
|6 months
|78%
|(7/9)
|9 months
|88%
|(7/8)
- n = 18 patients dosed in BCG-UR subpopulation BCG-UR defined by FDA definition**
BCG-UR, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) – Unresponsive
**
About NDV-01
NDV-01 is a sustained-release, intravesical formulation of gemcitabine and docetaxel (Gem/Doce), in development for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It is designed to enable Gem/Doce bladder retention and gradual drug release over 10 days. The formulation creates a soft matrix that enhances local tumor exposure. NDV-01 is ready to use, convenient to administer in-office in less than 10 minutes, and does not require preparation, anesthesia or specialized equipment.
About NMIBC
NMIBC represents 75-80% of all bladder cancer cases and is associated with high recurrence (50 –80% over 5 years). With over 744,000 prevalent cases in the U.S. and limited treatment options, the market opportunity is significant. NDV-01 has the potential to serve as a frontline or salvage therapy and could be applicable across multiple NMIBC subtypes.
About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for oncology and central nervous system conditions. Its lead candidates, NDV-01 and sepranolone, are advancing through mid-stage clinical development with the potential to address significant unmet needs.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as“if”,“may”,“expects”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“will”,“will likely result”,“will continue”,“plans to”,“potential”,“promising”, and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, potential for Relmada's product candidates to progress, including the potential for Phase 2 NDV-01 data to continue to deliver positive results supporting further development, potential for clinical trials to deliver statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of planned or ongoing preclinical and clinical studies to demonstrate expected results, potential failure to continue to secure FDA agreement on the regulatory path for NDV-01, and sepranolone, or that future NDV-01, or sepranolone, clinical results will be acceptable to the FDA, failure to secure adequate NDV-01, or sepranolone, drug supply, and the other risk factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.
