Relmada Announces FDA Feedback Supporting 2 Separate Acceptable Registrational Study Paths For NDV-01 In Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Announces NDV-01 9-Month Follow-up Safety and Efficacy Data in NMIBC FDA feedback supports 2 potential registrational trials – 1) a registrational trial in 2nd line refractory BCG-unresponsive NMIBC, and 2) a randomized controlled trial in intermediate-risk NMIBC. FDA Feedback also confirms no additional non-clinical studies are required. 9-month follow-up for NDV-01 showed a 92% overall response rate at any time in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, with good overall safety CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD,"Relmada" or the"Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for oncology and central nervous system indications, today announced the receipt of written minutes from a Type B pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the planned Phase 3 program for NDV-01 in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients. The Company will be requesting follow-up meetings with FDA to discuss each development path. Relmada secured FDA alignment on certain key elements of the planned Phase 3 pivotal program for NDV-01, expected to begin in H1 2026 and incorporating two independent studies for approval in two separate indications:

High-grade, 2nd line BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients Intermediate risk NMIBC in the adjuvant setting Key Outcomes from the FDA Type B pre-IND meeting (specific study design details to be further discussed with the agency):

In high-grade, 2 nd line BCG-unresponsive setting, the FDA stated that a single arm trial might be acceptable in a more refractory patient population.



In the intermediate risk NMIBC setting, the FDA agreed that a proposal to randomize patients post-TURBT to adjuvant NDV-01 vs observation, evaluating a time-to-event endpoint, is generally acceptable.

Further non-clinical studies are not required. FDA indicated that no further non-clinical studies are required to support a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA).

“The positive outcome of our Type B meeting and alignment with the FDA on the Phase 3 pivotal program mark a key milestone for Relmada and NDV-01,” said Raj Pruthi, MD, Chief Medical Officer – Urology, Relmada Therapeutics.“We believe the FDA's guidance provides a path to advance NDV-01 for patients with NMIBC who currently have limited options. We believe a single-arm registrational study in high-grade, refractory BCG-unresponsive patients offers a rapid route to potential approval, while alignment on a separate second pivotal study in intermediate-risk NMIBC could enable an additional indication and broader clinical adoption.” Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer of Relmada Therapeutics, stated:“We added NDV-01 to our portfolio based on its strong potential to transform the treatment of NMIBC. The outcome of our Type B meeting with the FDA further reinforces our confidence in the path forward and in NDV-01's potential to become a best-in-class, durable, ready and easy-to-use, in-office, bladder-sparing therapy. We look forward to initiating the Phase 3 programs in the first half of 2026.” Also, Relmada announced 9-month follow-up data from the Phase 2 study of NDV-01 in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Highlights of the 9-month follow-up data and updated 3-month and 6-month data from the Phase 2 study of NDV-01:

Clinical Results (Response Data)

Complete Response % (n/N) Anytime 92% (23/25) 3 months 84% (21/25) 6 months 87% (20/23)* 9 months 85% (17/20)*

*Includes patients with CR after re-induction. 60% CR rate after re-induction.



Two subjects have reached 12-month assessment, and both have a CR

No patient had progression to muscle invasive disease

No patient underwent a radical cystectomy

No new safety signals in terms of type, number, or degree of AEs -- with no patients having a >= Grade 3 TRAE and no patients discontinued treatment due to AEs 36 enrolled patients (receiving >= 1 dose), of which 22 (61%) experienced a treatment-related AE. Among treatment-related AEs, 62% were transient uncomfortable urination (dysuria), 9% were asymptomatic positive urine culture and 7% were hematuria.



Efficacy in BCG-Unresponsive Subpopulation**:

Clinical Results (Response Data)

Complete Response % (n/N) Anytime 91% (10/11) 3 months 82% (9/11) 6 months 78% (7/9) 9 months 88% (7/8)



n = 18 patients dosed in BCG-UR subpopulation BCG-UR defined by FDA definition**

BCG-UR, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) – Unresponsive

**

About NDV-01

NDV-01 is a sustained-release, intravesical formulation of gemcitabine and docetaxel (Gem/Doce), in development for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It is designed to enable Gem/Doce bladder retention and gradual drug release over 10 days. The formulation creates a soft matrix that enhances local tumor exposure. NDV-01 is ready to use, convenient to administer in-office in less than 10 minutes, and does not require preparation, anesthesia or specialized equipment.

About NMIBC

NMIBC represents 75-80% of all bladder cancer cases and is associated with high recurrence (50 –80% over 5 years). With over 744,000 prevalent cases in the U.S. and limited treatment options, the market opportunity is significant. NDV-01 has the potential to serve as a frontline or salvage therapy and could be applicable across multiple NMIBC subtypes.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for oncology and central nervous system conditions. Its lead candidates, NDV-01 and sepranolone, are advancing through mid-stage clinical development with the potential to address significant unmet needs.

For more information, visit

