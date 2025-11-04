Qatar Stars League Organises Club Licensing Seminar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stars League (QSL) organized its annual Club Licensing Seminar with the aim of contributing towards raising the level of professional football at all technical and organizational levels.

The workshop held today, Tuesday, November 4, was attended by Hani Taleb Ballan, CEO of QSL, representatives from 20 clubs (First and Second Division) and FIFA.

This was in alignment with the strategic vision of Qatar Stars League (QSL) and ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of all clubs.

The workshop covered several key topics, most notably findings and observations from the previous season's licensing cycle, updates and changes to the Club Licensing Annual Seminar (CLAS) system, licensing criteria and regulations.

There was also a brief guidance session for clubs on the steps required to obtain their licenses for the upcoming season. The seminar also included presentations from representatives of FIFA and the CPA team, highlighting relevant aspects.

The Business Planning and Club Licensing Department presented its vision regarding regulatory updates, ensuring that all clubs are prepared and ready to meet the updated requirements for club licences.

QSL's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and competitiveness in football was also emphasized at the workshop.