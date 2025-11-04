Prime Minister Meets Albania's President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met on Monday with President of the Republic of Albania, HE Bajram Begaj, on the sidelines of the Second Global Summit for Social Development 2025, currently underway in Doha.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen cooperation between Qatar and Albania. They also exchanged views on issues featured on the summit's agenda, as well as other topics of mutual interest.

The Second Global Summit for Social Development 2025 brings together heads of state, government representatives, and international organisations to explore strategies for promoting inclusive growth and advancing social welfare worldwide.