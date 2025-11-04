Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Tuesday with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia HE Vahan Kostanyan, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, currently held in Doha.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and develop them.
