Armenia, Azerbaijan Enter Implementation Phase of Peace Process
(MENAFN) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Tuesday that the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached a stage where the stipulations of the official accords must now be put into action.
Speaking at the Orbeli Forum 2025: Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation, Pashinyan referred to the ongoing peace efforts as a “strategic deal” between the two countries.
“The essence of the deal is as follows: Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize each other’s territorial integrity based on the [1991] Alma-Ata Declaration, open regional communications based on the Washington Declaration, carry out delimitation based on the already agreed-upon regulation, and leave each other in peace. This vision is also reflected in the initialed peace agreement,” he stated.
The Prime Minister highlighted that sustaining peace demands “daily attention,” underscoring that both the Armenian authorities and citizens remain deeply devoted to upholding it.
In August, the two South Caucasus states signed a joint declaration during a trilateral summit at the White House, joined by US President Donald Trump.
The declaration aimed to conclude decades of hostilities, including pledges to halt military actions, reopen transportation links, and normalize diplomatic relations.
The two nations have engaged in multiple border conflicts over the Karabakh region, located within Azerbaijan, since the late 1980s. Baku ultimately regained full control of its territory in 2023.
