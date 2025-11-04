Kelt Provides Update On Start-Up Of Third-Party Gas Plant At Wembley

CSV has informed Kelt that it has finalized commissioning and has now commenced operations at Albright. Kelt has initiated deliveries of gas to the plant and expects to gradually increase deliveries as the plant works through its start-up operations.

Kelt will monitor the rate at which it can increase deliveries to Albright over the coming days and expects to provide updated 2025 production guidance when the Company releases its third quarter results on November 13, 2025. The lower end of the Company's forecasted average daily production for 2025 was expected to be 42,000 BOE per day. However, with the delay in start-up of Albright, as well as gas that Kelt shut-in due to low to negative AECO prices, the Company expects its annual average guidance to be reduced by 3% to 5% from the low end of its previous guidance. Kelt had shut-in approximately 60 MMcf per day of relatively dry gas production for approximately 15 days. This production has been brought back on-stream since AECO prices have made a strong recovery with the November 2025 contract currently trading near $2.45/GJ and the December 2025 contract currently trading near $3.25/GJ.

During the seven months ended July 31, 2025, Kelt's average production in its Wembley/Pipestone division was approximately 14,300 BOE per day (55% oil & NGLs and 45% gas). With the successful start-up of Albright, the Company expects to increase its production at Wembley/Pipestone to within a range of 23,000 to 25,000 BOE per day.

ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of and of the words "will", "expects", "believe", "plans", potential", "forecasts" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: the timing of the commissioning of the Albright gas plant and the expected average production rates at Wembley/Pipestone following the start-up of the CSV plant.

Certain information with respect to Kelt contained herein, including management's assessment of 2025 annual production, contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Kelt's control including no further equipment or technical issues impacting the commissioning of Albright. As a result, Kelt's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur.

In addition, the reader is cautioned that historical results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Certain information set out herein may be considered as "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding Kelt's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for the periods indicated. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.

