Dick Cheney Dies At 84: From Vetting VP Candidates To Becoming Bush's Running Mate A Look At His Career, Controversies

MENAFN - Live Mint) Dick Cheney, former US Vice President and chief architect of the“war on terror,” passed away on Tuesday. He was 84-years-old. Back in 2000, the outspoken Trump critic was reportedly asked by George W Bush to help him select a vice-presidential candidate. Ironically, the search ended with Cheney himself being sworn in.

Cheney, had even claimed during the 2024 elections that“there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.”

His deat pulled the curtains on a remarkable, often controversial career that spanned the Cold War, the Gulf War, the“war on terror”.

Dick Cheney career

Cheney, a former Wyoming congressman, White House chief of staff, and defense secretary, was leading a successful corporate career when George W Bush asked him to help select a vice-presidential candidate, as per reports.

Ironically, the search ended with Cheney himself being sworn in - the seasoned veteran chosen to balance a young, untested president who entered office after a contested election.

Following his two terms as vice president – which ended in 2009, Cheney became one of the nation's most prominent Republicans to oppose Trump. During the 2024 Presidential elections, Dick Cheney even said that he voted for Democrat Kamala Harris.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)