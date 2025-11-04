Dick Cheney Dies At 84: From Vetting VP Candidates To Becoming Bush's Running Mate A Look At His Career, Controversies
Cheney, had even claimed during the 2024 elections that“there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.”
His deat pulled the curtains on a remarkable, often controversial career that spanned the Cold War, the Gulf War, the“war on terror”.Dick Cheney career
Cheney, a former Wyoming congressman, White House chief of staff, and defense secretary, was leading a successful corporate career when George W Bush asked him to help select a vice-presidential candidate, as per reports.
Ironically, the search ended with Cheney himself being sworn in - the seasoned veteran chosen to balance a young, untested president who entered office after a contested election.
Following his two terms as vice president – which ended in 2009, Cheney became one of the nation's most prominent Republicans to oppose Trump. During the 2024 Presidential elections, Dick Cheney even said that he voted for Democrat Kamala Harris.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
