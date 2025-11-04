403
Study Reveals One-Third of Humanity Suffers from Headache Disorders
(MENAFN) Headache disorders have reached crisis levels globally, disabling more than one-third of humanity and demanding immediate elevation in public health priorities, a landmark international study reveals.
The investigation—spearheaded by neurological specialists from La Trobe University and Western Health and released in Cell Reports Medicine—examined information from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries and Risk Factors Study (GBD) spanning 204 nations and territories across three decades from 1990 through 2021.
Findings show 2.8 billion individuals worldwide suffer from headache disorders, positioning these conditions as a primary driver of years lived with disability (YLDs).
Contemporary living patterns characterized by elevated stress levels, inactive routines, consumption of alcohol and caffeine, plus substandard sleep quality persistently fuel headache prevalence, the study indicates.
The COVID-19 crisis compounded existing challenges, as sufferers documented sudden-onset or prolonged headaches after contracting SARS-CoV-2 or receiving immunizations.
"These new headache issues, combined with increased psychological stress, disrupted health care access and social factors, may have further complicated an already pressing public health issue," the report said.
Research data revealed women between ages 30–44 and populations in wealthier nations face disproportionate impact. Though migraines manifest less often than tension-type headaches, they prove substantially more debilitating, investigators confirmed.
Principal investigator Professor Tissa Wijeratne warned that notwithstanding diagnostic and therapeutic progress, worldwide headache disorder rates show little promise of decreasing given ongoing risk elements and restricted professional care availability.
"The limited use of professional health care and overreliance on over-the-counter treatments continue to impede progress," Wijeratne said, calling for tailored interventions and more health care funding.
"This study emphasizes the urgent need to prioritize headache disorders in global health agendas," the report noted.
