Pet Valu Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
|Quarters Ended
|Year to Date Ended
| September 27,
2025
| September 28,
2024
| September 27,
2025
| September 28,
2024
|13 weeks
|13 weeks
|39 weeks
|39 weeks
|Revenue:
|Retail sales
|$
|104,601
|$
|99,962
|$
|306,069
|$
|300,428
|Franchise and other revenues
|184,861
|176,068
|543,127
|501,616
|Total revenue
|289,462
|276,030
|849,196
|802,044
|Cost of sales
|193,900
|186,651
|567,937
|537,621
|Gross profit
|95,562
|89,379
|281,259
|264,423
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|53,634
|49,023
|165,211
|156,972
|Total operating income
|41,928
|40,356
|116,048
|107,451
|Interest expenses, net
|7,884
|8,326
|22,463
|25,551
|Loss (gain) on foreign exchange
|249
|(100
|)
|(146
|)
|571
|Income before income taxes
|33,795
|32,130
|93,731
|81,329
|Income tax expense
|8,933
|8,972
|25,297
|22,814
|Net income and comprehensive income
|24,862
|23,158
|68,434
|58,515
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.82
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.81
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)
|Quarters Ended
|Year to Date Ended
| September 27,
2025
| September 28,
2024
| September 27,
2025
| September 28,
2024
|13 weeks
|13 weeks
|39 weeks
|39 weeks
|Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net income
|$
|24,862
|$
|23,158
|$
|68,434
|$
|58,515
|Depreciation and amortization
|18,380
|16,531
|53,293
|49,129
|Interest expenses, net
|7,884
|8,326
|22,463
|25,551
|Income tax expense
|8,933
|8,972
|25,297
|22,814
|EBITDA (1)
|60,059
|56,987
|169,487
|156,009
|Adjustments to EBITDA:
|Transformation costs(2)
|3,153
|5,324
|5,854
|14,306
|Other professional fees(3)
|36
|239
|459
|997
|Share-based compensation(4)
|101
|2,149
|6,857
|7,027
|Loss (gain) on foreign exchange
|249
|(100
|)
|(146
|)
|571
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|63,598
|$
|64,599
|$
|182,511
|$
|178,910
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue
|22.0
|%
|23.4
|%
|21.5
|%
|22.3
|%
|Quarters Ended
|Year to Date Ended
| September 27,
2025
| September 28,
2024
| September 27,
2025
| September 28,
2024
|13 weeks
|13 weeks
|39 weeks
|39 weeks
|Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income:
|Net income
|$
|24,862
|$
|23,158
|$
|68,434
|$
|58,515
|Adjustments to net income:
|Transformation costs(2)
|3,511
|6,358
|7,074
|20,628
|Other professional fees(3)
|36
|239
|459
|997
|Share-based compensation(4)
|101
|2,149
|6,857
|7,027
|Loss (gain) on foreign exchange
|249
|(100
|)
|(146
|)
|571
|Tax effect of adjustments to net income
|(1,111
|)
|(1,875
|)
|(3,468
|)
|(6,594
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|27,648
|$
|29,929
|$
|79,210
|$
|81,144
|Adjusted Net Income as a percentage of revenue
|9.6
|%
|10.8
|%
|9.3
|%
|10.1
|%
|Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.41
|$
|1.13
|$
|1.12
Notes:
(1)EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. Non-IFRS financial measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. They are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to the sections entitled "How We Assess the Performance of Our Business", "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information and Industry Metrics" in the MD&A for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025 for further details including definitions and reconciliations to the relevant reported IFRS measure.
(2)Represents: (i) discrete, project-based implementation costs associated with new information technology systems and discrete SaaS arrangements for transformational initiatives supporting e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities, customer relationship management and other key processes; (ii) costs associated with supply chain and merchandise transformation initiatives, such as duplicative warehousing and distribution costs, implementation costs associated with new information technology systems, other transition costs incurred during the transition to a new distribution centre; and for Adjusted Net Income, duplicative depreciation expense on property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and interest expense on lease liabilities; and (iii) severance expenses associated with restructuring activities in certain business support functions and expenses related to a reorganization of the senior leadership team.
For Adjusted EBITDA, the transformation costs included in cost of sales in Q3 2025 and YTD 2025 were $1.2 million and $1.7 million, respectively (Q3 2024 and YTD 2024 – $2.3 million and $4.4 million, respectively) and in selling, general, and administrative expenses, $2.0 million and $4.1 million, respectively (Q3 2024 and YTD 2024 – $3.0 million and $9.9 million, respectively). For Adjusted Net Income, the transformation costs included in cost of sales in Q3 2025 and YTD 2025 were $1.5 million and $2.6 million, respectively (Q3 2024 and YTD 2024 – $3.0 million and $8.4 million, respectively) and in selling, general, and administrative expenses, $2.0 million and $4.1 million, respectively (Q3 2024 and YTD 2024 – $3.0 million and $9.9 million, respectively). For Adjusted Net Income, the interest expense on the lease liability in Q3 2025 and YTD 2025 was $0.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively (Q3 2024 and YTD 2024 – $0.3 million and $2.3 million, respectively).
(3)Represents professional fees primarily incurred with respect to: (i) the May 2025 Secondary Offering and 2024 Secondary Offering; and (ii) the Canada Revenue Agency's ("CRA") examination of the Company's Canadian tax filings discussed in the "Income Taxes" section of the Company's MD&A for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025. These fees are included in selling, general and administrative expenses.
(4)Represents share-based compensation in respect of our amended and restated share option plan, long-term incentive plan, and deferred share unit plan which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Quarters Ended
|Year to Date Ended
| September 27,
2025
| September 28,
2024
| September 27,
2025
| September 28,
2024
|13 weeks
|13 weeks
|39 weeks
|39 weeks
|Cash provided by (used in):
|Operating activities
|Net income
|$
|24,862
|$
|23,158
|$
|68,434
|$
|58,515
|Adjustments for items not affecting cash:
|Depreciation and amortization
|18,380
|16,531
|53,293
|49,129
|Deferred franchise fees
|46
|181
|(140
|)
|88
|Gain on disposal of property and equipment
|(58
|)
|(1,200
|)
|(113
|)
|(2,810
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of right-of-use assets
|16
|(180
|)
|57
|(32
|)
|Loss (gain) on foreign exchange
|249
|(100
|)
|(146
|)
|571
|Share-based compensation expense
|101
|2,149
|6,857
|7,027
|Interest expenses, net
|7,884
|8,326
|22,463
|25,551
|Income tax expense
|8,933
|8,972
|25,297
|22,814
|Income taxes paid
|(11,910
|)
|(8,881
|)
|(27,931
|)
|(24,881
|)
|Changes in non-cash operating working capital:
|Trade and other receivables
|(639
|)
|979
|5,076
|(1,515
|)
|Inventories
|(541
|)
|(1,150
|)
|(15,899
|)
|(12,505
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|(264
|)
|10,155
|(2,408
|)
|8,023
|Trade and other payables
|(1,385
|)
|(3,241
|)
|(28
|)
|2,364
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|45,674
|55,699
|134,812
|132,339
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from exercise of share options
|5,841
|3,270
|9,125
|4,089
|Shares repurchased for cancellation
|-
|(2,043
|)
|(78,015
|)
|(2,043
|)
|Dividends paid on common shares
|(8,245
|)
|(7,907
|)
|(24,891
|)
|(23,638
|)
|Repayment of Term Facility
|-
|(4,437
|)
|-
|(13,312
|)
|Net drawings on Revolving Facility
|(17,000
|)
|-
|15,000
|-
|Interest paid on long-term debt
|(1,703
|)
|(8,493
|)
|(8,965
|)
|(19,805
|)
|Repayment of principal on lease liabilities
|(18,158
|)
|(16,541
|)
|(53,029
|)
|(48,108
|)
|Interest paid on lease liabilities
|(5,878
|)
|(5,865
|)
|(17,737
|)
|(17,494
|)
|Tenant allowances
|7,921
|177
|8,871
|1,046
|Standby letter of credit fees
|(22
|)
|-
|(22
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(37,244
|)
|(41,839
|)
|(149,663
|)
|(119,265
|)
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(16,837
|)
|(16,661
|)
|(39,790
|)
|(43,139
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(478
|)
|(254
|)
|(1,231
|)
|(1,518
|)
|Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment
|1,071
|2,848
|1,747
|6,104
|Right-of-use asset initial direct costs
|(1,071
|)
|(474
|)
|(1,838
|)
|(1,418
|)
|Notes receivable
|95
|154
|353
|505
|Lease receivables
|9,998
|8,890
|29,571
|25,829
|Interest received on lease receivables and other
|2,692
|2,949
|8,394
|8,939
|Repurchase of franchises
|(255
|)
|-
|(2,642
|)
|(971
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(4,785
|)
|(2,548
|)
|(5,436
|)
|(5,669
|)
|Effect of exchange rate on cash
|(263
|)
|31
|(96
|)
|(419
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|3,382
|11,343
|(20,383
|)
|6,986
|Cash, beginning of period
|11,376
|24,087
|35,141
|28,444
|Cash, end of period
|$
|14,758
|$
|35,430
|$
|14,758
|$
|35,430
Free Cash Flows
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Quarters Ended
|Year to Date Ended
| September 27,
2025
| September 28,
2024
| September 27,
2025
| September 28,
2024
|13 weeks
|13 weeks
|39 weeks
|39 weeks
|Cash provided by operating activities
|$
|45,674
|$
|55,699
|$
|134,812
|$
|132,339
|Cash used in investing activities
|(4,785
|)
|(2,548
|)
|(5,436
|)
|(5,669
|)
|Tenant allowances
|7,921
|177
|8,871
|1,046
|Repayment of principal on lease liabilities
|(18,158
|)
|(16,541
|)
|(53,029
|)
|(48,108
|)
|Interest paid on lease liabilities
|(5,878
|)
|(5,865
|)
|(17,737
|)
|(17,494
|)
|Notes receivable
|(95
|)
|(154
|)
|(353
|)
|(505
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|24,679
|$
|30,768
|$
|67,128
|$
|61,609
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
| As at September 27,
2025
| As at December 28,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|14,758
|$
|35,141
|Trade and other receivables
|29,354
|34,963
|Inventories
|141,218
|124,577
|Income taxes recoverable
|2,348
|905
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|12,993
|10,585
|Current portion of lease receivables
|41,258
|40,339
|Total current assets
|241,929
|246,510
|Long-term lease receivables
|165,253
|170,052
|Right-of-use assets
|272,295
|242,796
|Property and equipment
|170,852
|151,462
|Intangible assets
|48,572
|50,248
|Goodwill
|99,893
|98,180
|Deferred tax assets
|7,818
|7,814
|Other assets
|3,697
|3,869
|Total assets
|$
|1,010,309
|$
|970,931
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|$
|105,595
|$
|105,757
|Provisions
|193
|355
|Current portion of deferred franchise fees
|1,442
|1,427
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|82,470
|76,881
|Total current liabilities
|189,700
|184,420
|Long-term deferred franchise fees
|4,405
|4,522
|Long-term lease liabilities
|428,290
|394,393
|Long-term debt
|293,731
|278,020
|Deferred tax liabilities
|7,555
|7,551
|Other liabilities
|3,625
|2,711
|Provisions
|3,874
|3,565
|Total liabilities
|931,180
|875,182
|Shareholders' equity
|Common shares
|322,839
|313,829
|Contributed surplus
|8,179
|10,376
|Deficit
|(251,748
|)
|(228,315
|)
|Currency translation reserve
|(141
|)
|(141
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|79,129
|95,749
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,010,309
|$
|970,931
