Step Into Sakura Ladies Night at “Karma by Buddha-Bar” Restaurant & Lounge
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Step into a world where elegance blooms and the night awakens with rhythm, flavor, and style. Every Thursday, “Karma By Buddha-Bar” Restaurant & Lounge invites Dubai’s most sophisticated ladies to experience Sakura Ladies Night, a celebration of beauty, energy, and connection inspired by the fleeting grace of cherry blossoms.
For just AED 99, guests can enjoy three signature cocktails, expertly crafted by the bar’s talented mixologists, along with exclusive ladies’ night menu prices featuring irresistible dishes such as Salmon Hot Miso Tacos, Spicy Korean Chicken Bao, and Wagyu Beef Tacos.
Set against the breathtaking views of the Dubai Fountain, Sakura Ladies Night captures the essence of Buddha-Bar’s iconic atmosphere, seductive lighting, signature beats from the Resident DJ, and an elevated dining experience that invites every woman to unwind, connect, and celebrate the midweek in true style.
Where elegance meets energy, Sakura Ladies Night promises an evening that blossoms with beauty, beats, and unmissable vibes.
Details at a Glance:
● Where: “Karma by Buddha-Bar” Restaurant & Lounge, Souk Al Bahar, Dubai
● When: Every Thursday, from 8 PM to 11 PM
● Price: AED 99 for three signature cocktails
● Reservations:
