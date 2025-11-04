Watch: NFL Fans Blast CBS Reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala After Caleb Williams Question

CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala is facing heavy criticism after her postgame interview with Chicago Bears players following Sunday's 47-42 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans online accused her of being unprofessional and demanded her removal from broadcasts.

During the on-field interview, Aditi Kinkhabwala asked rookie tight end Colston Loveland whether Chicago supporters would now be“a little quieter” in their criticism of quarterback Caleb Williams. The question referenced the scrutiny Williams has endured this season while adjusting to head coach Ben Johnson's offensive system.

Loveland responded calmly, saying the outside noise only motivates the rookie quarterback.“C'mon man, it only fuels him. So whatever they do, it's only gonna fuel him. We appreciate the support. They showed up today,” he said.

"We drafted him for a reason - to make plays like that in the big moments"- Caleb Williams on @ChicagoBears rookie Colston Loveland (@AKinkhabwala) twitter/H7JzgUqTx4

- NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 2, 2025

The exchange quickly spread across social media, where many fans labeled the question unnecessary and disrespectful. Some went further, calling Kinkhabwala“a disgrace to sports media” and urging CBS to fire her.

Caleb Williams' performance against Cincinnati was one of his strongest outings of the year. He completed 20 of 34 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns, bringing his season totals to 1,916 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. Despite the numbers, criticism from fans has remained a recurring theme throughout his rookie campaign.

This is not the first time Aditi Kinkhabwala has drawn attention during a Bears game. In Week 4 against the Raiders, she clashed with coach Ben Johnson during a halftime interview. After trailing 14-9, Johnson responded curtly to her question about adjustments. He later apologized, admitting he needed to improve his communication with reporters.