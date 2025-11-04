403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Strategic Engagement: Fixderma Targets School Kids to Foster Early Skincare Adoption
(MENAFN- Sky Communications) Gurugram, 4th November 2025: Fixderma, a dermatologist-prescribed skincare brand, has successfully concluded its school outreach campaign, ‘Skin Investme’t’. The campaign aimed at educating students, specifically those in th– 13–16 age group, about the importance of early skincare and effectively tackling acne. The initiative reached over 20 schools across the NCR, engaging thousands of students through interactive sessions, dermatologist talks, and hands-on skincare learning modules.
Powered by the Fixderma Salyzap Range - a clinically formulated line designed for acne-prone and sensitive skin
the campaign successfully taught adolescents how preventive skincare can build long-term confidence and healthy skin habits.
It was incredible to see the genuine enthusiasm and awareness among the students. As part of the engagement activity, they created some genius taglines:
• "Skin achi toh din acha" (Good skin, good day)
• “Treat your skin like a plant, hydrate it everyday"
We are so glad to see these bright young minds coming up with such great ideas and a commitment to taking care of themselves. The future of healthy skin is looking very bright!
Speaking about the initiative, Shaily Mehrotra, Founder & CEO, Fixderma, said“ “Too often, teenagers are introduced to skincare only after a problem str—kes—be it breakouts, acne, or resulting marks. Driven by panic, these teens resort to confusing DIY remedies or internet hacks, often leading to a further damaged skin barrier. Wit‘ our ‘Skin In’estment’ campaign, we sought to fundamentally change this reactive mindset. We believe that skin literacy, just like financial literacy, must start early. Healthy skin is not a quick fix; it's a crucial, lifelong investment.”
Highlighting the campai’n’s educational impact, Anurag Mehrotra, Chairman, Fixderma, shar“d: “The response from both schools and students has been overwhelmingly positive. Our goal with 'Skin Investment' was never just sales; it was to build foundational skin literacy. When children understand their skin better, the result is immediate: they become more confident, responsible, and comfortable in their own skin. This focus on education is a core value for us. We recently executed a similar, high-impact camp‘ign, ‘Pimple’Police,’ targeting college students. In a cluttered market where few brands prioritize an educative approach, Fixderma is committed to cutting through the noise by leading with science and awareness.”
Through this initiative, Fixderma reinforced its commitment to science-backed awareness and its brand philosophy “Skin First, Conf”dence Always.” The brand aims to continue expand’ng the campaign’s reach in the coming months, bringing early skincare education to more schools and communities nationwide.
Sustainability Partner- Go Sharpener
Powered by the Fixderma Salyzap Range - a clinically formulated line designed for acne-prone and sensitive skin
the campaign successfully taught adolescents how preventive skincare can build long-term confidence and healthy skin habits.
It was incredible to see the genuine enthusiasm and awareness among the students. As part of the engagement activity, they created some genius taglines:
• "Skin achi toh din acha" (Good skin, good day)
• “Treat your skin like a plant, hydrate it everyday"
We are so glad to see these bright young minds coming up with such great ideas and a commitment to taking care of themselves. The future of healthy skin is looking very bright!
Speaking about the initiative, Shaily Mehrotra, Founder & CEO, Fixderma, said“ “Too often, teenagers are introduced to skincare only after a problem str—kes—be it breakouts, acne, or resulting marks. Driven by panic, these teens resort to confusing DIY remedies or internet hacks, often leading to a further damaged skin barrier. Wit‘ our ‘Skin In’estment’ campaign, we sought to fundamentally change this reactive mindset. We believe that skin literacy, just like financial literacy, must start early. Healthy skin is not a quick fix; it's a crucial, lifelong investment.”
Highlighting the campai’n’s educational impact, Anurag Mehrotra, Chairman, Fixderma, shar“d: “The response from both schools and students has been overwhelmingly positive. Our goal with 'Skin Investment' was never just sales; it was to build foundational skin literacy. When children understand their skin better, the result is immediate: they become more confident, responsible, and comfortable in their own skin. This focus on education is a core value for us. We recently executed a similar, high-impact camp‘ign, ‘Pimple’Police,’ targeting college students. In a cluttered market where few brands prioritize an educative approach, Fixderma is committed to cutting through the noise by leading with science and awareness.”
Through this initiative, Fixderma reinforced its commitment to science-backed awareness and its brand philosophy “Skin First, Conf”dence Always.” The brand aims to continue expand’ng the campaign’s reach in the coming months, bringing early skincare education to more schools and communities nationwide.
Sustainability Partner- Go Sharpener
Sky Communications
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment