Iran's Nuclear Efforts Aimed At Meeting National Needs, Not Building Weapons - President Pezeshkian

MENAFN - AzerNews) Iran's nuclear program is focused on meeting the country's needs, not on developing nuclear weapons,reports, citing President Masoud Pezeshkian, as he said during a meeting with senior officials from the nuclear industry.

Pezeshkian stated that Iran's peaceful nuclear activities are often deliberately misrepresented, with propaganda suggesting that the country's nuclear program is aimed at producing atomic weapons. “In reality, the nuclear industry is a vast collection of scientific and industrial capabilities,” he said.

The president noted that building an atomic bomb represents only a small, negative part of nuclear technology, while the majority of the field serves to address essential human needs.

Pezeshkian added that Iranian nuclear scientists are making progress in producing radioisotopes and developing new medical technologies. He emphasized the importance of accelerating work in these areas to meet national requirements.

He also called on Iranian nuclear experts to expand their expertise across various sectors, including water management, agriculture, and environmental protection.

Earlier today, an exhibition showcasing innovative achievements in Iran's nuclear industry - particularly in healthcare, treatment, and radioisotope production - was held in Tehran. President Pezeshkian toured the exhibition and was briefed on the latest advancements.