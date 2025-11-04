Maldives Becomes First Country To Ban Cigarettes For Next Generation

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Maldives has become the first country in the world to introduce a smoking ban for the next generation,reports.

Beginning November 1, 2025, citizens born on or after January 1, 2007, will be prohibited from purchasing, using, or possessing tobacco products.

The ban applies to all types of tobacco, and retailers will be required to verify customers' ages before any sale. The restriction will also extend to tourists, while a complete ban on e-cigarettes and vapes remains in force for people of all ages. Violations of the law will be subject to fines.

According to the international media outlets, New Zealand was originally expected to become the first country to implement such a law. However, although the legislation was scheduled to take effect in July 2024, it was repealed in November 2023 by the new government to fund tax cuts.