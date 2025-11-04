Nominees For Qızıl Pəri Film Academy Professional Award Determined
Members of the Selection Committee of Qızıl Pəri (Gold Fairy) Film Academy Professional Award have reviewed 420 application forms and the corresponding audiovisual works submitted to the competition on October 13-30, Azernews reports.
Based on the submitted application forms, the Committee determined the nominations and the nominees (candidates) for the Qızıl Pəri Award in the following manner and composition (nominees are listed in alphabetical order):
Best feature film:
-
"Life seems to be beautiful"– director: Vagif
Mustafayev
"Cold as marble"– director: Asif Rustamov
"Maryam" – director: Elchin Musaoglu
" In between dying" – director: Hilal
Baydarov
"Taghiyev: Oil" – director: Zaur Gasimli
Best debut film (feature):
"Goodbye Schmidt!"– director: Ali-Sattar Guliyev
"The Fence" – director: Gulu Asgarov
"Polar star" – director: Shirin Ahmadov
"The Cold Sun" – director: Elshan Zeynalov
Best TV series:
-
"My mother's book" – director: Khayyam
Abdullazadeh
"Scorpio season: Even though two worlds are one" –
director: Emil Guliyev
"Daily" – director: Parviz Hasanov
"Me, Lala & Sherlock Holmes" – director: Rufet
Shahbazov
"Like a dream"– director: Rovshan Isakh
Best director:
-
Asif Rustamov – "Cold as marble"
Elchin Musaoglu – "Maryam"
Hilal Baydarov – "In between dying"
Vagif Mustafayev – "Life seems to be
beautiful"
Zaur Gasimli – "Taghiyev: Oil"
Best producer:
-
Ali-Sattar Guliyev – "Goodbye Schmidt!",
Mozalan
Fariz Ahmadov – "Life seems to be beautiful",
Azerbaijanfilm
Hilal Baydarov – "In between dying",
Ucqarfilm
Orman Aliyev – "Taghiyev: Oil", Baku Media
Center
Yalchin Verdiyev – "Scorpio season", ITV
Best original screenplay:
-
Elchin Musaoglu – "Maryam"
Hilal Baydarov – "In between dying"
Ismayil Iman, Zaur Gasimli, Asif Isgandarli –
"Taghiyev: Oil"
Rustam Babazadeh – "Goodbye Schmidt!"
Vagif Mustafayev – "Life seems to be
beautiful"
Best director of photography:
-
Elshan Abbasov – "In between dying"
Mahammad Osmanov – "Scorpio season"
Nadir Mehdiyev – "Goodbye Schmidt!"
Orkhan Abbasov – "Life seems to be
beautiful"
Oktay Namazov, Adil Abbas – "Cold as
marble"
Best art director:
-
Arif Niftiyev – film "Olimpia"
Aziz Mammadov – film "Goodbye Schmidt!"
Rovshan Mehdiyev – film "Sugra and her
sons"
Sabuhi Atababayev – film "Taghiyev: Oil"
Zaur Abdullayev – "Maryam"
Best original song:
-
Azer Hajiasgarli – "Maryam"
Etibar Aliyev – "Taghiyev: Oil"
Ifsar Sarabski - "Goodbye Schmidt!"
Kanan Rustamli - "In between dying"
Tural Mammadli - "Life seems to be
beautiful"
Best actress:
-
Natavan Abbasli - "Cold as marble"
Gunesh Mehdizadeh - "Sugra and her sons"
Pervane Gurbanova – "Like a dream" series
Shalala Shahveledqizi – "Scorpio season"
Tahmina Rafaella – "Maryam"
Best actor:
-
Azer Aydemir – "Goodbye Schmidt!"
Hikmet Rahimov – "Life seems to be
beautiful"
Gurban Ismayilov – "Cold as marble"
Nofel Shahlaroglu – "Last autumn"
Parviz Mammadrzayev - "Taghiyev: Oil"
Best short feature film:
-
"The red color of the seconf planet" – director: Azer
Guliyev
"Maiden Tower" – director: Aghamehdi
Aghayev
"The last photo"– director: Turkan Huseyn
"Last autumn" – director: Rustam
Babazadeh
"Tremor"– director: Amil Memibeyli
Best documentary:
-
"ANAMA" – director: Murad Ibrahimbeyov
"Fikret Amirov" – director: Vagif
Mustafayev
"Trace" – director: Ilham Barkhudar
"Karabakh FC. on 30th season trip" – director: Fuad
Guliyev
"Gunmen" – director: Nizami Abbas
Best documentary (short):
-
"We" – director: Orman Aliyev
"An old radio"– director: Mubariz
Naghiyev
"The last one" – director: Fariz Ahmadov
"Shusha, you are free!" – director: Javidan
Sharifov
"Palaces of memory"– director: Matlab
Mukhtarov
Best director (documentary film):
-
Javidan Sharifov – "Shusha, you are
free!"
Fariz Ahmadov – "The last one"
Matlab Mukhtarov – "Palaces of memory"
Mubariz Naghiyev – "An old radio"
Murad Ibrahimbeyov – "ANAMA"
Best animated film:
-
"The Child" – director: Sultan Abbasbeyli
"Hadith" – director: Nazrin Aghamaliyeva
"Nargiz" – director: Masud Panahi
"Finding miracles with Tiq-tiq. Gobustan" – director:
Sultan Abbasbeyli
Best TV film (feature):
-
"The lamp" – director: Sabina
Haqverdi:yeva
"I will return" – director: Nasimi
Mammadoglu
"It turns out" – director: Ramin Nabiyev
"The last one" – director: Ramiz
Hasanoglu
"Family portrait in oil paint" – director: Siraj
Mustafayev
Best TV film (documentary):
-
"Acquittal No. 1109" – director: Elchin
Gasimov
"A story of Arshin seller" – director: Ruslan
Huseyn
"Seasons" – director: Parviz Hasanov
"Years with teacher Nasir" – director: Babek
Abbaszadeh
"The photo of history" – director: Elchin
Ibrahimov
Best short TV film (documentary):
-
"Azikh cave" – director: Mazahir Hashimov
"Step by step Turkiye. With Qanira Pashayeva"–
director: Elnure Kazimova
"Gritty Baku" – director: Matlab
Mukhtarov
"Shaped by fire" – director: Iman Majidov
"Greetings, land" – director: Sabina
Haqverdiyeva
Best TV director:
-
Emil Guliyev – "Scorpio season"
Parviz Hasanov – "Seasons"
Ramiz Hasanoglu – "The last one"
Rovshan Isakh – "Like a dream"
Sabina Haqverdiyeva – "The lamp", "Greetings,
land"
Best editing:
-
Asgar Rahimov – "Life seems to be
beautiful"
Elshad Rahimov – "Goodbye Schmidt!"
Nijad Gayibov – "Cold sun"
Rahman Furgatoglu – "Like a dream"
Rza Asgarov – "Cold as marble"
Best costume designer:
-
Aygun Mahmudova – "Goodbye Schmidt!"
Sabina Huseynzadeh – "Scorpio season"
Shahin Hasanli – "Cold as marble"
Turan Azizova – "Me, Lala & Sherlock
Holmes"
Vusal Rahimov – "Taghiyev: Oil"
Best make-up artist:
-
Adila Farrukhova – "Life seems to be
beautiful"
Elbrus Vahidov – "Cold as marble"
Eldar Israfiov – "I will return"
Irada Gulbabayeva – "Goodbye Schmidt!"
Sevda Zeynalova – "Scorpio season"
Best sound director:
-
Elchin Aliyev – "Like a dream"
Nadir Mahmudov – "Scorpio season"
Orkhan Aghalarov – "Cold as marble"
Teymur Karimov – "Cold Sun"
Tariyel Hasanzadeh – "Life seems to be
beautiful"
Best "Film portrait":
-
"The portrait of an artist – Mir Nadir" – director:
Mubariz Nagiyev
"Millionaire"– director: Matlab Mukhtarov
"I found oil. Salmanov" – director: Huseyn
Javadzadeh
"For the sake of the nation. Abdul Karim bey
Mehmandarov" – director: Yavar Rzayev
"He was Kharqo" – director: Tahir
Tahirovich
Best "Movie about movie":
-
"Ojaqov's world" – director: Iman Majidov
"The mystery that follows me"– director: Babek
Abbaszade
"At the end of hope" – director:Murad
Muradov
SPECIAL DIPLOMAS OF "QIZIL PERI" FILM ACADEMY
Best Cinematographic Work for Children:
-
"At the camp"– director: Qalib Mirzaliyev
"Early feelings" – director: Nurlan
Hasanli
"Lost diary" – director: Sedaqet Kerimova
"Me, Lala & Sherlock holmes" – director: Rufat
Shahbazov
Best Student Work
(Feature)
-
"Greetings to God" – director: Khayal
Mammadov
"Fallen angel" – director: Elmar
Farzaliyev
"Phenomenon" – director: Sevinc Mahmudova
"Greetings Isa" – director: Samad Aghayev
"100 steps" – director: Shirin Ahmadov
(Documentary)
-
"A moment" – director: Almaz Gasimova
"Sir Lieutenant" – director: Gulustan
Aliyeva
"Life intertwined with Kur" – director: Nigar
Babayeva
"Homeland first" – director: Aleksandr
Gadzhiyevski
"Shade of colors" – director: Atakhan
Aliyev
Best Social Advertisement:
-
"We Never Forgot You" – Director: Matleb
Mukhtarov
"Dyslexia" – Director: Fuad Guliyev
"We Are Returning" – Director: Rashad
Afandiyev
"November 8 – VICTORY" – Director: Ilham
Barkhudar
"Love for the Motherland" – Director: Khanlar
Agayev
Best Commercially Successful Film:
-
"Hozu the Nanny"– 3CINEMA – Director: Ilham
Yasharoghlu
"Hozu 007" – 3CINEMA – Director: Ilham
Yasharoghlu
"Hozu the Bodyguard" – 3CINEMA – Director: Ilham
Yasharoghlu
"Vessel of Poison".– O2 Media, YUZ Production –
Director: Taleh Yuzbayov
"Zone" – Cinemazadeh – Director: Jafar
Akhundzadeh
According to the preliminary data, the films listed above have been the most successful commercial films of the past five years.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.
