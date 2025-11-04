Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
A Canvas That Walks: Pietas Coalition Turns Art Into Armor For South Carolina's Children


2025-11-04 06:01:37
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a bold, creative stand against under-age trafficking, Pietas Coalition Corporation has launched a powerful“traveling art canvas” as part of its ongoing awareness campaign. The striking mobile canvas is designed to visit schools, community centers and public events across South Carolina, inviting children, youth and adults to add their messages, prints and symbolic colors; each an etching of hope and a declaration of refusal to remain silent. Through this visible, participatory artwork, Pietas Coalition seeks to anoint communities with a tangible, shared voice:“We will not look away.”

In November, the group is complementing their first annual Anti-Trafficking Walkathon with a traveling art show. The walk-a-thon was held at Patriot Park, in Sumter, South Carolina, November 1st, 2025. The event drew local law enforcement, faith partners, community leaders, and dozens of families (WACH+1 ). Building on that momentum, Pietas Coalition is now launching a monthly seminar series aimed at equipping parents, educators and youth-workers with the knowledge to recognize trafficking signs early, respond appropriately and promote safe environments. Each seminar will take place the first Wednesday of every month, beginning November 5th, at the South Sumter Family Resource Center. These events will be uploaded to the Pietas Coalition Instagram channel (instagram/pietascoalition ).

Together, the traveling art canvas and ongoing seminars create a two-pronged strategy: first, to visually awaken the community to the reality of exploitation; second, to galvanize informed, sustained action. Pietas Coalition invites media partners, civic organizations and citizens to join the spread of awareness and to stand with Eugene Tossany's team in declaring that child­-trafficking has no place in South Carolina.

For more information about the canvas schedule, upcoming seminar topics or how organizations can partner, contact Pietas Coalition Corporation at....

