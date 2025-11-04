Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Defense Intelligence Shows Unique Footage Of Combat Operations In Pokrovsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the video was published on the Defense Intelligence website.

“The DIU operation in a specific area of Pokrovsk continues,” reads the caption under the video.

Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 92 of 130 Russian drones

As reported by Ukrinform, after a successful airborne operation in Pokrovsk, the Timur Special Forces secured the route and were joined by additional DIU force s.

Photo: DIU

UkrinForm

