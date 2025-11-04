Zohran Mamdani Fires Back At Trump's Funding Threat To New York Ahead Of Mayor Polls

New York Democrat Zohran Mamdani has hit back at U.S. President Donald Trump after his warning to cut federal funds if Mamdani wins the mayoral election. Mamdani called Trump a 'bully' and urged citizens to stand firm for democracy and dignity as campaign tensions rise across New York.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.