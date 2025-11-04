Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zohran Mamdani Fires Back At Trump's Funding Threat To New York Ahead Of Mayor Polls


2025-11-04 05:00:40
New York Democrat Zohran Mamdani has hit back at U.S. President Donald Trump after his warning to cut federal funds if Mamdani wins the mayoral election. Mamdani called Trump a 'bully' and urged citizens to stand firm for democracy and dignity as campaign tensions rise across New York.

