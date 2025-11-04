403
Colombia's Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty And Domestic Challenges
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's financial markets opened Tuesday with cautious optimism, as the Colombian peso strengthened slightly against the US dollar and the COLCAP stock index extended its recent rally.
The peso traded at 3,856.50 per dollar, a modest gain of 0.51%, supported by stable oil prices and a pause in the dollar's broader rally.
Meanwhile, the COLCAP index rose 0.83% to 1,871.52, driven by strong performances in the financial sector and a favorable global risk environment, particularly in tech and AI-related stocks.
The market's resilience comes despite lingering concerns over Colombia's economic fundamentals. Inflation remains stubbornly high at 5.2%, though core inflation is trending downward.
The central bank has held its benchmark rate steady at 9.25%, balancing the need to curb inflation with supporting economic growth, which is projected at a modest 2.5% for 2025.
While private consumption and exports are providing some momentum, political uncertainty and fiscal challenges continue to weigh on investor sentiment.
Among the day's top performers, Banco Davivienda led the charge with a 4.24% gain, followed by Corporacion Financiera Colombiana, which rose 3.05%.
These financial heavyweights benefited from higher net interest margins and improved investor confidence in the sector. On the flip side, Grupo Nutresa, a consumer staples giant, fell 4.96%, reflecting broader concerns about domestic demand and rising input costs.
Cementos Argos and Promigas also lagged, declining 2.74% and 0.92%, respectively, as industrial and utility sectors faced headwinds from global economic slowdowns and local policy risks.
The broader market sentiment remains cautiously positive, buoyed by easing US-China trade tensions and a temporary lull in the US government shutdown's impact on global risk appetite.
However, analysts warn that further gains could be limited by Colombia's domestic challenges, including fiscal uncertainty and the government's interventionist economic policies, which have deterred private investment and slowed productivity growth.
Technical Analysis: Peso and COLCAP in Focus
On the 4-hour chart, the USD/COP pair shows a bullish reversal after testing support at 3,860.00, consolidating above the key psychological level of 3,850.00. Resistance is now seen at 3,870.00, with a breakout potentially targeting 3,900.00.
The 1-day chart reinforces this outlook, with the pair trading within an uptrend channel and the 50-day moving average acting as dynamic support. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains neutral, suggesting room for further upside if momentum holds.
For the COLCAP index, the 4-hour chart reveals a break above the 1,860.00 level, with the index now testing resistance at 1,880.00. A successful break could open the door to 1,900.00, while a pullback below 1,850.00 would signal a short-term correction.
The 1-day chart supports this bullish bias, with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicating positive momentum. However, traders are watching for volume confirmation, as light trading activity could limit further gains.
As Colombia navigates these crosscurrents, the markets are likely to remain volatile, with the peso and equities sensitive to both global cues and local developments.
For now, the conservative forces in the financial sector appear to be holding their ground, while the broader economy grapples with the legacy of left-wing policies that have left growth and investment lagging behind regional peers.
