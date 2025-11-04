403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexican Peso And Stock Market Face Headwinds Amid Tariff Fears And Security Concerns
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso opened slightly weaker against the US dollar on November 4, trading at 18.5633 MXN per USD, as regional uncertainties and a cautious Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment.
The peso's recent resilience, which saw it outperform many emerging market peers earlier this year, is now being tested by a combination of geopolitical tensions, US tariff threats, and domestic security challenges.
Technical charts reveal a mixed picture: while the 4-hour chart suggests potential for a short-term bounce if resistance at 18.55–18.60 is breached, the daily chart confirms a broader bearish trend, with the pair trapped in a descending channel since mid-April.
Analysts warn that a failure to reclaim the 50-day moving average at 18.60 could signal further downside for the peso, especially if the US Dollar Index (DXY) regains momentum after its recent dip to 99.73.
Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index also struggled, falling 0.60% in early trading to 61,582 points. The index, which remains up nearly 19% year-over-year, has lost steam in recent weeks as international investors pull back.
The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) saw significant outflows in late 2024, reflecting growing unease over President Claudia Sheinbaum's handling of cartel violence and her administration's reluctance to adopt tougher security measures.
The assassination of Uruapan's mayor in Michoacan, a state plagued by cartel control, has only deepened concerns about stability ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Sheinbaum's insistence on addressing“root causes” of violence rather than militarizing the response has drawn criticism from conservatives, who argue that her approach emboldens criminal groups.
Among the day's top losers, Kimberly-Clark's Mexican shares plunged after announcing a $48.7 billion acquisition of Kenvue, while Beyond Meat's wild meme-stock rally fizzled out, dropping 16%.
On the winning side, Nvidia and Amazon continued their dominance, lifting US markets and indirectly supporting Mexican tech-linked stocks.
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix surged nearly 11% on AI partnerships, and Microsoft 's $9.7 billion deal with data center operator Iren sent its shares soaring. Closer to home, Mexican gold miner Mexican Gold Mining Corp. held steady, benefiting from safe-haven demand.
The broader market mood was dampened by weak US manufacturing data, which contracted more than expected in October, and ongoing US-China tariff disputes.
Mexico's markets wobble amid Fed pressure and regional rifts
The Fed 's cautious stance on further rate cuts has kept the dollar supported, adding pressure on emerging market currencies like the peso.
Meanwhile, Peru's decision to sever diplomatic ties with Mexico over alleged interference has introduced fresh regional instability, further complicating the outlook for Mexican assets.
Technical analysts note that the IPC index is testing critical support at 61,000, with a breakdown potentially triggering a sharper correction.
The index's recent underperformance contrasts with its strong 2025 gains, highlighting how quickly sentiment can shift when faced with political and economic headwinds.
With US tariffs looming and security concerns unaddressed, Mexico's markets may struggle to regain their footing unless clearer signals of stability emerge-both at home and abroad.
For now, investors are adopting a wait-and-see approach, wary of the risks posed by left-leaning policies and global trade tensions.
The peso's recent resilience, which saw it outperform many emerging market peers earlier this year, is now being tested by a combination of geopolitical tensions, US tariff threats, and domestic security challenges.
Technical charts reveal a mixed picture: while the 4-hour chart suggests potential for a short-term bounce if resistance at 18.55–18.60 is breached, the daily chart confirms a broader bearish trend, with the pair trapped in a descending channel since mid-April.
Analysts warn that a failure to reclaim the 50-day moving average at 18.60 could signal further downside for the peso, especially if the US Dollar Index (DXY) regains momentum after its recent dip to 99.73.
Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index also struggled, falling 0.60% in early trading to 61,582 points. The index, which remains up nearly 19% year-over-year, has lost steam in recent weeks as international investors pull back.
The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) saw significant outflows in late 2024, reflecting growing unease over President Claudia Sheinbaum's handling of cartel violence and her administration's reluctance to adopt tougher security measures.
The assassination of Uruapan's mayor in Michoacan, a state plagued by cartel control, has only deepened concerns about stability ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Sheinbaum's insistence on addressing“root causes” of violence rather than militarizing the response has drawn criticism from conservatives, who argue that her approach emboldens criminal groups.
Among the day's top losers, Kimberly-Clark's Mexican shares plunged after announcing a $48.7 billion acquisition of Kenvue, while Beyond Meat's wild meme-stock rally fizzled out, dropping 16%.
On the winning side, Nvidia and Amazon continued their dominance, lifting US markets and indirectly supporting Mexican tech-linked stocks.
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix surged nearly 11% on AI partnerships, and Microsoft 's $9.7 billion deal with data center operator Iren sent its shares soaring. Closer to home, Mexican gold miner Mexican Gold Mining Corp. held steady, benefiting from safe-haven demand.
The broader market mood was dampened by weak US manufacturing data, which contracted more than expected in October, and ongoing US-China tariff disputes.
Mexico's markets wobble amid Fed pressure and regional rifts
The Fed 's cautious stance on further rate cuts has kept the dollar supported, adding pressure on emerging market currencies like the peso.
Meanwhile, Peru's decision to sever diplomatic ties with Mexico over alleged interference has introduced fresh regional instability, further complicating the outlook for Mexican assets.
Technical analysts note that the IPC index is testing critical support at 61,000, with a breakdown potentially triggering a sharper correction.
The index's recent underperformance contrasts with its strong 2025 gains, highlighting how quickly sentiment can shift when faced with political and economic headwinds.
With US tariffs looming and security concerns unaddressed, Mexico's markets may struggle to regain their footing unless clearer signals of stability emerge-both at home and abroad.
For now, investors are adopting a wait-and-see approach, wary of the risks posed by left-leaning policies and global trade tensions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment