Spanish King accepts Xi’s invitations to visit China
(MENAFN) Spanish King Felipe VI is set to travel to China next month for a state visit at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, marking the first visit by a Spanish monarch in nearly 20 years, as stated by reports.
The trip, scheduled for November 10-13, will be King Felipe’s first official visit to China since ascending the throne in 2014.
“This is the first state visit to China by King Felipe VI since he ascended to the throne, and also the first visit by a Spanish king to China in 18 years, which holds great significance,” said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
She added that Spain is a key European Union member and a significant strategic partner for China, noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership. “China is willing to work with Spain, taking King Felipe VI's visit to China as an opportunity, to consolidate traditional friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, strengthen multilateral coordination, and promote the China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve more results,” she said, noting recent high-level engagements between the two nations.
China is Spain’s largest trading partner outside the EU, with bilateral trade reaching $48.6 billion in recent years. In June, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Madrid, urging against a global trade war and emphasizing the need for open markets and international cooperation.
Earlier this year, Sanchez visited China shortly after sweeping global sanctions were announced by US President Donald Trump, highlighting the importance of joint responses to global challenges such as climate change, development financing guided by international law, and UN principles.
Separately, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that leaders from Georgia, Serbia, Nigeria, Slovenia, and other countries will attend the eighth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, running from November 5 to 10, with Premier Li Qiang delivering a keynote address. Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna will also visit China from November 4 to 6.
