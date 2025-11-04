Qingdao In Light And Shadow, Dialogue With Tokyo: The Qingdao & Tokyo Film And Television Culture Exchange Salon Was Successfully Held

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QINGDAO, China, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 4th to 5th, during the 38th Tokyo International Film Festival, the "Qingdao in Light and Shadow, Dialogue with Tokyo" Qingdao & Tokyo Film and Television Culture Exchange Salon, hosted by Phoenix Qingdao, was held in Tokyo. Distinguished guests from the film and academic communities of Qingdao and Tokyo gathered to promote the integration and mutual progress of film and television culture in both cities through exchange.





The event kicked off with the promotional video for Qingdao, China, followed by a promotional video for Qingdao Oriental Movie Metropolis, showcasing Qingdao's technological strength and cultural heritage as a new hub for the film and television industry.





During the exchange and discussion session, the guests from both sides conducted in-depth discussions on urban film aesthetics, IP development, and industry-education integration. Katsunori Haruta believes that for classic IPs to maintain their vitality, they must align with the spirit of the times; Based on the experience of releasing "Ne Zha", An Yang emphasized that cross-cultural communication should take into account both universal emotions and local narratives; Takahiro Yamada envisioned the future of cooperation with Qingdao Film Academy in talent cultivation.





Chinese guests visited HAL Tokyo Professional School and Tokyo Actors Film and Broadcasting School. This event represents a deepening of cooperation between the two regions, from technological collaboration to cultural exchange. It will enhance Qingdao's international reputation and prestige as a "World Film Capital," further solidifying Qingdao's status as a "World Film Capital."

Company: Phoenix Network Qingdao Channel

Contact Person: Wang Yu axon

Email:...

Website:

Telephone: 0532-81929256

City: Qingdao

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at