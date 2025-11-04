Plastic Waste Management Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Plastic Waste Management Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?The market size for managing plastic waste has seen a steady increase over the past few years. From being at $38.85 billion in 2024, it's set to rise to $40.37 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The enhancement observed during the historical period can be associated with robust economic improvement in developing markets, actions of corporations towards plastic waste, technological progression, and an escalated utilization of plastics in diverse industrial segments.

The market for plastic waste management is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years. The projected market valuation stands at $50.5 billion by 2029, progressing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The escalation during this projected period can be correlated to the robust economic surge in developing markets, business campaigns for plastic waste, advancements in technology, and an escalated utilization of plastics in diverse industrial sectors. During the forecast timeframe, the prominent trends include the establishment of innovative technological solutions, emphasizing zero-waste packaging initiatives, the application of artificial intelligence for the effective handling of recycling, concentrating on technologies for the upcycle process, and the adoption of environmentally friendly feasible technologies.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Plastic Waste Management Market?

The growth of the plastic waste management sector is believed to be significantly influenced by the rising consciousness on the control of plastic waste. This awareness prompts numerous end-users to turn to recycled plastic, thereby fueling the industry's growth. Many organizations have made substantial strides towards reusable plastics because of this increasing recognition of plastic management. For example, Coca-Cola, an American beverage company, set a notable industry target in February 2022 to considerably augment their use of reusable packaging. Additionally, by the year 2030, they aim to sell a minimum of 25% of all beverages in refillable plastic bottles or containers. This escalating commitment to plastic management will inevitably lead to more efficient plastic waste management. Therefore, an enhanced understanding of plastic control is projected to drive the advancement of the plastic waste management industry.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Plastic Waste Management Market?

Major players in the Plastic Waste Management include:

. Waste Management Inc

. Veolia Environnement S.A

. Suez SA

. Republic Services Inc

. Waste Connections Inc

. Stericycle Inc

. Biffa Plc

. Hitachi Zosen Corporation

. ALBA Group

. Remondis A/S

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Plastic Waste Management Market?

Technological progression is a leading trend in the plastic waste management marketplace. Leading businesses in this industry are adopting technical advancements to solidify their ranking within the market. These firms are using modern technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), satellite mapping, blockchain, nanotechnology, and genetically modified chemicals to mitigate plastic waste and its management while minimizing environmental damage. For instance, BASF SE, a chemicals company based in Germany, launched the ChemCycling initiative in February 2024. This initiative is aimed at converting non-recyclable plastic waste into valuable raw resources, including mixed plastics and residues that would usually be landfilled or incinerated. Their Ccycled products are superior recycled components derived from plastic waste, certified by ISCC+, and can partially replace virgin materials in uses like superabsorbent polymers, engineering plastics, and polyurethanes.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Plastic Waste Management Market Growth

The plastic waste managementmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Services: Collection, Recycling, Incineration, Landfills

2) By Source: Residential, Commercial And Institutional, Industrial

3) By Plastic Type: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET or PETE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC or Vinyl), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS or Styrofoam), Other Plastic Types

4) By End User: Packaging, Textiles, Consumer Products, Transportation, Building And Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Collection: Residential Plastic Waste Collection, Commercial Plastic Waste Collection, Industrial Plastic Waste Collection, Curbside Collection Programs, Drop-off Centers

2) By Recycling: Mechanical Recycling, Chemical Recycling, Advanced Recycling Technologies, Upcycling, Recycling Facilities And Processing

3) By Incineration: Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Plants, Incineration With Energy Recovery, Hazardous Plastic Waste Incineration

4) By Landfills: Sanitary Landfills, Controlled Landfills, Landfill Management Services, Post-Closure Care For Landfills

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Plastic Waste Management Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global plastic waste management market and the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the future. The market report for plastic waste management includes information from several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

