Celebrating Human Spirit: $1 Million Energy Wellbeing Award Launched

In an age defined by innovation and automation, one force continues to drive progress more powerfully than any machine - the human spirit. Behind every oilfield, power grid, and technological breakthrough lies the unwavering dedication of people whose strength, skill, and resilience fuel the world.

For a sector which has been defined by barrels, gigawatts, and megawatts, a new metric is taking centre stage - the physical and mental wellbeing of the people who power it all. The Energy sector - spanning traditional fossil fuels, complex renewables, and critical infrastructure - operates under unique and intense pressures, be it deep-sea drilling and remote plants to high-stakes control rooms and 24/7 operations.

Recommended For You

Recognising the need to ensure wellbeing of the human in the energy sector, Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM), Burjeel Holdings joined hands with the support of Prometheus Medical International to launch a visionary global initiative: The $1 million Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award - a celebration of the heartbeat of the energy sector.

This award is focused on honoring organisations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to employee physical and mental wellbeing, recognising that the future of energy depends not only on resources or technology but on the health and happiness of those who make it all possible.

The Human Energy Award is not just a recognition platform but more of a catalyst for change.“By aligning with the UAE's National agenda for wellbeing, this award for the energy sector reinforces the importance of health and wellbeing as a strategic imperative for operational excellence and economic resilience,” Dr Rohil Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Response Plus Holding, told BTR.

Ushering a New Era

The energy sector has long stood as a symbol of endurance and innovation. From offshore platforms to control rooms, it demands focus, strength, and courage. Yet beneath these achievements lies a pressing reality - workers face austere environments, long hours, and challenging mental and physical strain.

Safety has always been a top priority, now wellbeing has also become paramount. Modern leadership understands that true resilience comes from within - from motivated, cared-for individuals whose wellbeing fuels their performance.

Forward-thinking leaders understand that sustainable growth is not powered by infrastructure alone, but by empathy, purpose, and care. The Human Energy Award was born from this modern outlook - celebrating organisations that understand that empowering people is the most sustainable energy source of all.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said the Human Energy Award reflects a shared mission to prioritise the health of those driving the Energy sector.

“This initiative highlights the vital role of preventive care and wellbeing in sustaining a resilient, healthy and engaged workforce,” Sunil told BTR.

Defining a Futuristic Vision

As the global energy landscape transitions toward sustainability, digitalisation, and decarbonisation, a profound transformation is taking place - not only in technology but in mindset: a recognition that people are the true source of renewable energy. Employees today seek more than safety protocols; they seek belonging, support, and balance.

Organisations are now expected to measure success not just by profit, but by purpose. Wellbeing has become a benchmark of responsible leadership - and this award provides a global platform to celebrate and disseminate those values.

The Human Energy Award acknowledges companies that lead with heart - those that view health and happiness as strategic assets, not side initiatives. It brings together visionaries who understand that compassion and performance coexist, and that together, they define the future of the energy industry.

Steven Wines, CEO of Prometheus Medical International, said the Human Energy Award is designed to recognise and inspire organisations who think differently about health and wellbeing.

“We wish to encourage innovative solutions that make a tangible difference to people while they manage the complex challenges of the energy sector,” Wines told BTR.

Fostering Excellence in Wellbeing

Open to energy organisations worldwide, the award celebrates those that embed wellbeing into their culture, strategy, and operations. The award encourages organisations to invest deeply in wellbeing initiatives that are innovative, measurable, and scalable - setting new global standards for human-centered excellence. Submissions have been evaluated across five dimensions:

1. Impact on employee health and wellbeing

2. Innovation and uniqueness

3. Holistic approach

4. Employee engagement and participation

5. Sustainability and long-term vision

Independent, International Judging Panel

An international jury of distinguished leaders ensures the Award's integrity, bringing together a unique blend of expertise spanning employee wellbeing, strategic leadership, elite performance and global insight.

Chair Dr Ghuwaya Al Neyadi, Senior Vice-President of Adnoc, is a visionary healthcare leader, leads Adnoc's integrated health and wellbeing strategy and spearheads groundbreaking employee wellbeing programs and quality-of-life initiatives, setting new benchmarks in the energy sector.

Co-chair Dr Richard Heron is a former Vice-President of Health and Chief Medical Officer at BP. Dr Heron's leadership in shaping health strategies for one of the world's largest energy companies, alongside his advisory roles on international boards, positions him as a leading voice in workplace wellbeing.

Other panel members include Dr Diana Han, Chief Health and Wellbeing Officer of Unilever, who brings a strong record of strategic leadership, clinical excellence and operational successes across the healthcare ecosystem and its many adjacencies; and John Defterios, an award-winning journalist and economic analyst with over 30 years of experience covering global energy markets and emerging economies, bringing a sharp lens on impact and innovation. Dr Vinay Menon is a globally respected Head of Wellness and Strategist, whose work with elite athletes - including Chelsea FC and the Belgium National Football team at FIFA 2022 - who has redefined performance through holistic wellbeing.

Their collective wisdom ensures that every entry is assessed with acumen, fairness, and a shared belief. Together, these leaders are not only honoring excellence - they are shaping a global movement that redefines success through humanity.

Taking Global Centre Stage

For an award which was launched at Adipec 2024, in line with its commitment to the global energy sector, it is appropriate that the winner is announced during Adipec 2025, the world's most influential gathering for the energy industry. The global platform serves as a beacon for transformation - encouraging dialogue, innovation, and partnership. Beyond the prize, the initiative aims to inspire a lasting culture shift, where wellbeing becomes integral to strategy, leadership, and identity.

A Flame that Inspires

At the heart of this initiative lies a symbol as powerful as its purpose, the award trophy itself represents the essence of human energy. The design draws inspiration from the elemental connection between fire and human spirit, a reminder that from fire comes warmth, progress, and life itself. It stands as a sculpted flame rising, representing the strength, courage, and compassion that define the people of the Energy sector.