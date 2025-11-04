DXB LIVE To Organise Bahrain Coffee Festival 2025 In Manama

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Kicking off December 9 to celebrate coffee culture and innovation as part of a regional expansion plan across Arab capitals

DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of the Dubai World Trade Centre, is set to organize the Bahrain Coffee Festival 2025 in the Kingdom's capital, Manama. The event will be held from 9 to 13 December 2025 at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre, in collaboration with the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, and the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre.

Marking the first event of its kind in Bahrain, the festival will celebrate the art, culture, and creativity of coffee, bringing together coffee lovers, artisans, and professionals from across the region and around the world. Over five vibrant days, the festival will feature an exciting mix of competitions, workshops, cultural experiences, and tasting sessions, offering a dynamic platform for both enthusiasts and industry experts. It aims to strengthen Bahrain's position as a destination for cultural and lifestyle events while enhancing visibility for local coffee brands and connecting them to the global specialty coffee community. The event also provides hands-on training opportunities led by international barista champions and coffee experts, reflecting Bahrain's warm hospitality and contributing to the growth of tourism by attracting coffee enthusiasts from across the region and beyond.

Following the success of the Dubai Coffee Festival 2024, the Bahrain edition continues DXB LIVE's mission to expand its flagship coffee festivals to other cities, as part of its wider strategy to extend its expertise as an event organizer and integrated event services provider beyond the UAE.

Commenting on the announcement, Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President at DXB LIVE, said:“The Bahrain Coffee Festival 2025 is a natural extension of our success story with

the Dubai Coffee Festival. We are excited to bring this unique concept to Bahrain - a country known for its vibrant culture, warm hospitality, and growing passion for specialty coffee. This festival represents more than an event; it is a celebration of creativity, community, and collaboration. Through this initiative, we aim to foster meaningful connections across the coffee industry, support local and regional brands, and deliver an experience that blends education, entertainment, and culture in a way that only DXB Live can.”

The festival's main program will present a variety of competitions that highlight creativity and skill in coffee-making, including the Latte Art Championship, which celebrates artistic expression on coffee surfaces, the Coffee Tasting Challenge that tests participants' sensory perception and flavor recognition, the Speed Barista Race, the Home Brewers Contest, and the Best Milk Coffee Award. Alongside these competitions, the event will offer an extensive schedule of educational and practical workshops covering every aspect of the coffee craft. Topics will range from brewing techniques such as V60 and AeroPress, to Barista Essentials, Introduction to Specialty Coffee, Latte Art for Beginners, Flavor Profiling and Aroma Analysis, the relationship between water and coffee, Roasting Fundamentals, and advanced sessions on brand innovation, packaging design, café startup guidance, and espresso machine maintenance.

Beyond competitions and workshops, the festival promises a rich cultural and entertainment experience. Visitors will enjoy live coffee art painting sessions, coffee and dessert pairing experiences, and demonstrations of traditional Arabic coffee protocol. The event will also feature an art corner and a mini coffee museum that traces the rich history and cultural journey of this cherished beverage. Other attractions include“Coffee Around the World” tasting journeys, discussions on the future of sustainability in the coffee industry, a documentary screening on the journey of coffee, and the Coffee & Music Lounge that blends aroma, flavor, and sound in a relaxed and immersive setting.

By hosting this landmark event, DXB LIVE reaffirms its position as one of the leading event management companies in the region, capable of delivering end-to-end experiences that combine creativity, innovation, and authentic hospitality. The Bahrain Coffee Festival 2025 underscores DXB LIVE's commitment to enhancing cultural and commercial connections across the region through exceptional events that celebrate the passion, artistry, and global influence of coffee.