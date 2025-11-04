Al Duhail Pummel Shabab Al Ahli In ACL Elite

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Al Duhail produced a ruthless attacking display to defeat Shabab Al Ahli 4-1 in Doha yesterday, earning their first win of the season in the AFC Champions League (ACL) Elite.

Edmilson Junior struck in the second minute to set the tone for the hosts at at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium and Benjamin Bourigeaud (39th minute) doubled the lead before Breno Cascardo pulled one back three minutes later.

Soon after the break,

Al Duhail's Adil Boulbina restored the two-goal cushion with a clinical finish in the 57th minute, before substitute Luis Alberto sealed the strong victory in the stoppage time (90+2).

The result ended Al Duhail's two-match losing run against the UAE side, keeping them in the hunt for a place in the Round of 16 of the continental event. Al Duhail climbed to sixth spot in the 12-team West region standings, and now have four points thanks to yesterday's win and matchday 3 draw with Al Ahli Saudi FC.

“The players showed a strong reaction and delivered an excellent performance. I'm confident we can keep improving and continue in the same way,” Al Duhail coach Djamel Belmadi said after the win.

“We controlled the match, regained possession quickly, and the key to our success was teamwork and everyone's contribution.”

Al Hilal beat Al Gharafa to extend perfect run

Later yesterday, Al Hilal kept their perfect start, beating Al Gharafa SC 2-1 at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

Simone Inzaghi's side made it four wins from four to reach 12 points and lead the West Zone.

Early on, Khalifa Ababacar avoided conceding a penalty after an offside on Abdullah Alhamddan, but Joao Cancelo soon created the opener, crossing for Salem Al Dawsari's ninth-minute header.

Ababacar denied Cancelo and Theo Hernandez before the break, yet Kaio Cesar doubled the lead on 66 minutes from a Hernandez run and cutback.

Ayoub Aloui struck a late consolation.

Al Hilal will host Al Shorta in their next match on November 25 while Al Gharafa face Shabab Al Ahli a day earlier.

Al Sadd host Al Ahli Saudi FC

Today, former champions Al Sadd will host title-holders Al Ahli Saudi FC at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Despite having the home advantage, the Wolves will have to hit top level to beat the Saudi football giants, who are currently enjoying a 21-match unbeaten streak overall in the AFC Champions League.

The 2011 champions, meanwhile, sit in 10th spot - having only obtained two points from two draws.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference yesterday, Al Sadd head coach Sergio Allegri said his team is under no pressure ahead of the face-off against the high-flying opponents.

“We're ready to face Al Ahli. Our objective is to win,” Allegri said, acknowledging a tough test.“We believe in our abilities and will give everything for our fans.”

Allegri also stressed that the focus is on Al Sadd's game plan, controlling the tempo, finding attacking solutions and managing key moments, before calling on fans to show up and support their team.

Al Sadd's Rafa Mujica echoed coach Allegri's sentiments.

“Preparation has been good and we'll give it our all. It will be very difficult against the champions, but our goal is to win. At home, with our fans, it's a chance to improve our position in this edition,” the Spanish striker said.