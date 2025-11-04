403
Historic FIFA U-17 World Cup Gets Underway In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar officially kicked off on Monday with eight matches held across the Aspire Zone competition complex, marking a memorable start to the first-ever 48-team event.
Hosts Qatar narrowly lost 1-0 in their opening match against Italy at the Mansour Muftah pitch, one of eight venues recently renamed to pay tribute to Qatari football legends.
The U-17 World Cup will run until November 27, featuring 48 nations competing across twelve groups. A total of 104 matches will be played across eight pitches within the Aspire Zone, culminating with the final at Khalifa International Stadium.
The expanded format welcomes five nations making their debut: Fiji, Republic of Ireland, Zambia, El Salvador and Uganda. Qatar will be looking to improve on their best finish, when they claimed fourth place in the 1991 edition of the tournament that took place in Italy – becoming the first Qatari team to reach the third-place playoff.
HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman, said: "We are proud to host the first-ever 48-team FIFA tournament, which will showcase football's exceptional emerging talent and celebrate the sport's power in uniting people from all around the world.”
“As the first of five U-17 tournaments that Qatar will host, this event is another testament of the country's enduring commitment to advancing football at all levels. It will witness the rise of football's stars of tomorrow, and hosting it at Aspire Academy is a continuation of the facility's long-standing track record in producing elite athletes across multiple sports,” Sheikh Hamad added.
“The FIFA U-17 World Cup will be another chapter in our rich football legacy and will further our position as a global sporting destination that constantly sets new standards in player and fan experiences,” Sheikh Hamad said.
Tickets can be purchased exclusively from Fans must download the RoadtoQatar mobile app to present purchased tickets and access tournament venues.
Tickets are available as a Day Pass, enabling fans to attend multiple matches a day as well fan zone activities. Fans can also purchase a Prime Pass, which will enable them to reserve seats for high demand matches. Supporters of the Qatar national team can avail the Follow My Team ticket, which will enable them to attend all matches of the Qatari U-17 team during the group stage.
All tickets will be digital and will include wheelchair accessible seating options for disabled fans. Accessible seat requests must be sent to:
[email protected].
The U-17 World Cup Fan Zone will provide ticketed fans with an immersive experience celebrating the tournament's global diversity. Available exclusively on match days from 1:30pm through the final whistle, the Fan Zone features live match screenings, festive activations, a trophy display and diverse food and beverage offerings. Live stage performances showcasing cultural acts, talented youth and musical performances will be presented from 4pm to 8pm
The U-17 World Cup Qatar will be the biggest-ever edition of the youth tournament that saw the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Luis Figo, Xavi Hernandez, Eden Hazard, Andres Iniesta, Neymar, Ronaldinho, Son Heung-min and Francesco Totti appear on the world stage for the first time U-17 World Cup Qatar Aspire Zone
