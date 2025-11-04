Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To His Counterpart In Tonga

2025-11-04 04:10:17
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Fisheries and Prisons of the Kingdom of Tonga Dr. Aisake V﻿alu Eke on the occasion of his country's National Day.

