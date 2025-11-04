Qatar National Library Spotlights Doha's Creativity This November

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This November, Qatar National Library (QNL) is celebrating literature, arts, and cultural heritage with a vibrant programme of events. From novel-writing workshops to child-focused forums and international conferences, QNL continues to serve as a hub for lifelong learning, creativity, and dialogue.

The program kicks off with a month-long challenge that helps aspiring writers draft a 30,000–50,000 word novel. Held in collaboration with the Language Centre at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), the challenge is part of the Library's“Write to Inspire” series, which aims to nurture Qatar's literary scene and encourage original writing. The Arabic-language workshop series includes four sessions on 1, 8, 11, and November 15, offering mentorship and peer support for writers. An English-language version of the challenge will run weekly from November 8 to 29.

On November 7, QNL invites food enthusiasts to join Argentine Chef Martín Repetto for“Flavour of Argentina – Culture on a Plate,” a journey into the heart of Argentine cuisine. On 8 November, QNL will host“Equity for All,” a public awareness campaign promoting accessibility and inclusion. The event will feature a keynote by Guinness World Record holder Ahmed Al Shahrani, who will share his experience crossing Qatar by wheelchair. The morning discussion will be followed by an accessibility fair.

On November 13,“Take & Make, Argentina Edition” invites participants to craft handmade cardboard guitars, celebrating Argentina's prominent musical arts heritage.

On November 15, Argentina Storytime:“Manuelita, Where Are You Going?” will transport children into the world of María Elena Walsh, the beloved Argentine author of children's stories and poems. Followed by a creative workshop.

On November 18, QNL presents the third edition of its series on private libraries, spotlighting the legacy of Sheikh Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Ansari, a distinguished religious scholar and leading Islamic thinker in twentieth-century Qatar. The seminar explores rare manuscripts and documents, preserving a vital chapter of Qatar's intellectual and cultural renaissance.

On November 20, the culinary spotlight turns to“Flavour of Chile, Culture on a Plate,” featuring award-winning Chilean chef Francisco Araya. On the same day,“Take & Make, Chile Edition” explores Chile's rich symbolism through the craft of ceramic cups, blending tradition with modern design.

Also on 20 November, QNL will host its second“Our Children Matter” forum, focusing on early childhood development and education. Experts from Qatar, Singapore, and the Arab world will share practical strategies to support parents, educators, and caregivers in fostering children's social and cognitive development. Event concludes with the 36th Conference of the Arab Federation for Libraries and Information (AFLI).