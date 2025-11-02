Stonebriar Property Inspections Marks 18 Years As A Leading Dallas Home Inspection Company

DALLAS, Texas – Stonebriar Property Inspections, a trusted name in professional home inspections across the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex, proudly celebrates its 18th anniversary this month. Founded in 2007 by Keith Boggs, the company has spent nearly two decades helping North Texas homeowners, buyers, and real estate agents make informed property decisions with confidence.

“Eighteen years in business means we've had the privilege to help thousands of families feel secure about one of the biggest purchases of their lives,” said Keith Boggs, founder and lead inspector.“We've built lasting relationships through transparency, professionalism, and consistent attention to detail.”

Stonebriar Property Inspections offers a full range of residential and light commercial inspection services, including buyer's inspections, pre-listing inspections, phase inspections for new construction, and 11-month builder warranty inspections. Each inspection includes a same-day, comprehensive digital report complete with photos, videos, and clear explanations.

As part of its ongoing commitment to excellence, the company integrates modern inspection tools and continuing education to stay ahead of evolving building standards. Whether assessing foundation integrity, plumbing, electrical systems, or HVAC performance, Stonebriar Property Inspections remains focused on providing clear, actionable insights for every client.

“With each inspection, our goal is simple - deliver peace of mind and protect our clients' investments,” Boggs said.“Reaching 18 years is a milestone that reflects the trust of the Dallas–Fort Worth community, and we're excited to continue serving it for many more.”

About Stonebriar Property Inspections

Founded in 2007, Stonebriar Property Inspections provides professional home inspection services throughout Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Plano, McKinney, and surrounding North Texas communities. Led by certified inspector Keith Boggs, the company is known for its honest reporting, local expertise, and outstanding customer service.

For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit stonebriarpropertyinspections

