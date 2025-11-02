Kashmir Marathon 2.0 Kicks Off with 1500 Runners from Across Globe

Srinagar – The second edition of the Kashmir Marathon 2025 was flagged off from Srinagar on Sunday, drawing enthusiastic participation from athletes across India and abroad in a vibrant show of endurance and unity.

The race started at 6 AM from Polo View, Srinagar, while the marathon is being organised by the Department of Tourism Kashmir in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council.

The marathon saw participation from over 1,500 runners representing 27 states and 11 countries, including Germany, Denmark, the USA, Ethiopia, Kenya, Japan and Sri Lanka, among others.

Additionally, the Chief Minister took part in the flag-off ceremony alongside top civil and police officials, senior bureaucrats and several Bollywood celebrities, who joined participants and locals to cheer the runners as they began their course along the beautiful Boulevard Road.

Earlier on Saturday, Director of Tourism, Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob said the marathon reflects the unbreakable spirit of Jammu and Kashmir.“This is the biggest event in the Valley after the Pahalgam incident. Terrorism cannot break Kashmir's resolve to move forward. Through this marathon, we are sending a strong message of peace and positivity to the world,” he said.

Notably, the marathon featured 42 km (full marathon) and 21 km (half marathon) categories, with a total prize pool of Rs 25 lakh for winners.

The route, circling Dal Lake and the Zabarwan Range, offered one of the most beautiful tracks in the country, leaving participants mesmerized by the valley's natural beauty.

Moreover, foreign athletes called it one of the“most beautiful marathon routes in the world”.

Thersia, an Olympic-level runner, yesterday said that running by the lake feels magical. The people are warm, the atmosphere peaceful and the energy truly inspiring.

Road Closures Cripple Movement

The event, hailed by organisers as a significant boost to sports tourism and a symbol of the region's resilience, also triggered severe civic inconvenience due to widespread road closures across the city.

As part of the marathon arrangements, traffic authorities enforced major restrictions from early morning, causing disruption to public movement. Key arterial routes, including Residency Road, M.A. Road, Boulevard, Foreshore Road, River Front Raj Bagh Road and Gupkar Road, remained closed to vehicular traffic from 5:00 AM.

The restrictions led to severe difficulties for locals, despite prior traffic advisories and diversion routes issued by the police.

Adding to the public distress, several aspirants appearing for the JKSSB Junior Engineer (Civil) examination scheduled for the same day expressed concern over reaching their centres on time.