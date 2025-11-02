Dental Intelligence Announces Key Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dental Intelligence announced the promotion of two key executives as the company continues to scale its operations and strengthen its leadership team.

Pleasant Grove, UT, Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence, a leading provider of practice performance solutions for the dental industry, today announced the promotion of two key executives as the company continues to scale its operations and strengthen its leadership team.

Dan Larsen has been promoted to Chief Product Officer, and Meghan Emswiller has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Both promotions recognize the significant contributions each leader has made to Dental Intelligence's growth and success.







Dental Intelligence

Dan Larsen Elevated to Chief Product Officer

Larsen, who previously served as Senior Vice President of Product, has been instrumental in advancing Dental Intelligence's product strategy and execution since taking over the product organization. In his new role as CPO, Larsen will continue to lead the company's product vision and development, ensuring that Dental Intelligence delivers innovative solutions that help dental practices optimize performance and improve patient care.

"I'm excited to step into this expanded role and continue building products that make a real difference for dental practices," said Larsen. "Our focus remains on creating solutions that not only solve today's challenges but anticipate what practices will need tomorrow. It's an honor to work alongside such a talented product and engineering team."

Under Larsen's leadership, Dental Intelligence has strengthened its customer-focused approach and enhanced its position as the industry's only end-to-end practice performance solution, serving thousands of dental practices nationwide.

Meghan Emswiller Named Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Emswiller's promotion from Vice President of Human Resources to Senior Vice President recognizes her vital role in building and nurturing Dental Intelligence's people-first culture. She has led initiatives that have made the company a place where teams can thrive while supporting the organization's growth trajectory.

"I'm incredibly honored to continue supporting the amazing people who make Dental Intelligence such an exceptional organization," said Emswiller. "Our culture and our people are at the heart of everything we do."

Emswiller has been instrumental in establishing HR programs and policies that attract top talent and foster employee development, helping Dental Intelligence build a strong foundation for sustainable growth.

These promotions reflect Dental Intelligence's commitment to investing in leadership that can guide the company through its next phase of expansion while maintaining its focus on innovation and customer success.

About Dental Intelligence

Dental Intelligence is the only end-to-end practice performance solution in dentistry. They help practices increase production, visits, and collections while decreasing overhead using actionable insights and automation. From analytics, to patient engagement, and even insurance management, Dental Intelligence gives you everything you need to grow faster and Practice Smarter

###

Media Contact:

Kevin Rach

...

Attachment

Dental Intelligence Announces Key Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth