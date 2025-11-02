Indigo Flight Diverted After Bomb Threat

Dhaka: An IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai on Saturday (Nov 1) after Hyderabad airport authorities received an email warning of a“human bomb” onboard, officials said.

The email, sent to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) around 5:30 a.m., claimed that flight 6E 68 was carrying“LTTE-ISI operatives” planning a blast similar to the 1984 Madras Airport incident, according to local media reports. It instructed authorities to prevent the aircraft from landing in Hyderabad.

The Airbus A321 landed safely in Mumbai, where security agencies conducted thorough checks.“A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad on November 1, and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai,” the airline said in a statement.

“Following established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them before the aircraft was cleared for further operations.”

Police said no suspicious items were found during the inspection.

RGIA authorities have filed a complaint, and an investigation is underway.

“We made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates,” the spokesperson added.

