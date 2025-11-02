TMC Waging War On People, Says BJP Party Blames SIR For Deaths

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is "waging a war against the people" in the state.

"TMC is waging a war against the people in West Bengal. This election is a fight between the people and TMC... As a political party, we have to go to people's homes and assure them what the double-engine government will do... The people have decided that TMC will not remain in West Bengal..." Bhattacharya told ANI.

ECI Announces Special Intensive Revision

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that it will conduct the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 States and Union Territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said the exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

TMC Blames BJP's SIR for Citizen Deaths

Meanwhile, the TMC criticised the BJP over SIR, alleging that it had caused deaths due to fear among citizens in West Bengal. In a post on X, the party said the latest casualty was Bimal Santra, a migrant worker from Nabagram village under Jamalpur in Purba Bardhaman district.

"Another precious life lost to @BJP4India's politics of fear and hatred," the TMC post read.

"In just a few days we have seen: 57-year-old Pradeep Kar of Panihati who died by suicide and blamed the NRC in his note. A 63-year-old man from Jitpur, Dinhata, Cooch Behar, who attempted to take his life, was terrified of harassment under the SIR process. A 95-year-old Khitish Majumder of Kotwali, Paschim Medinipur, living with his daughter in Ilambazar, Birbhum, who ended his life," the post added.

"This is the human cost of an exercise designed to terrorise and displace. SIR is an instrument of intimidation, driving our people to despair, forcing them to question their citizenship and their right to belong. @BJP4India, your hands are stained with blood," the TMC said, further adding that "the people of Bengal will seek justice, and we will make sure they answer for every life ruined by their politics of hate."

Mamata Banerjee to Lead Protest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hit the streets in Kolkata on November 4 to protest against the ongoing SIR, and will be joined by party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)