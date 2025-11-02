TMC Slams BJP Over SIR Mamata To Lead Protest Rally On November 4

TMC Questions BJP's 'Contradictory' Policy

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh questioned the potential enforcement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and said that if the BJP talks about Akhand Bharat, then why is it insisting on implementing SIR on Sunday. In his interaction with mediapersons, the TMC leader stated that the BJP's policy is self-contradictory, as it claims that infiltrators are entering the country, but the responsibility lies with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, since border security falls under his purview, thus making it a failure on their part. He further questioned, "If you want 'Akhand Bharat,' what is the need for an SIR?"

"BJP's direction is contradictory; Self-contradictory is their policy, on one side, the BJP claims infiltrators are coming into the country. Whose responsibility is it to stop them? It is Amit Shah's responsibility. This is your failure... but on the other hand, they say we will break the borders, what is it, now they are giving an explanation, but the main point of the explanation has no explanation, because they said it...if in your mind, there is plan of making two countries united, just tell the whole country, that we want to merge Bangladesh, then why raise the issue of infiltration.....If you want 'Akhand Bharat'...... what is the need for an SIR?," said Ghosh.

Party Alleges 'Politics of Fear', Cites Deaths

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday criticised the BJP on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and said another person from West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman had died allegedly of fear sparked by SIR. In a post on X, the TMC said the latest casualty was Bimal Santra, a migrant worker from Nabagram village under Jamalpur in Purba Bardhaman district." Another precious life lost to @BJP4India's politics of fear and hatred," the post reads.

"In just a few days we have seen: 57-year-old Pradeep Kar of Panihati who died by suicide and blamed the NRC in his note. A 63-year-old man from Jitpur, Dinhata, Cooch Behar, who attempted to take his life, terrified of harassment under the SIR process. A 95-year-old Khitish Majumder of Kotwali, Paschim Medinipur, living with his daughter in Ilambazar, Birbhum, who ended his life," the TMC said in a post on X.

"This is the human cost of an exercise designed to terrorise and displace. SIR is an instrument of intimidation, driving our people to despair, forcing them to question their citizenship and their right to belong. @BJP4India, your hands are stained with blood," the TMC said, adding that the people of "Bengal will seek justice, and we will make sure they answer for every life ruined by their politics of hate."

Mamata Banerjee to Lead Protest Rally

The West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, will hit the streets in Kolkata on November 4 to protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). She will also be joined by party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in a protest rally.

"Our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial and our Hon'ble National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc will hit the streets on 4th November 2025, FIGHTING once again for the RIGHTS OF PEOPLE. The so-called Special Intensive Revision is actually SILENT INVISIBLE RIGGING. We will leave NO STONE UNTURNED to ensure that ALL ELIGIBLE VOTERS are included and not left behind in this process. For our people, we will give our all!." the TMC said in a post on X. (ANI)

