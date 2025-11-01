403
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Advisor On Foreign Affairs Of Bangladesh
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Saturday with the Advisor on Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Tohid Hossain, on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue 2025, currently underway in Bahraini Capital Manama.
Discussion during the meeting, focused on bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them in addition to number of topics of mutual interest.Manama Dialogue 2025 Bangladesh Foreign Affairs
