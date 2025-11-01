LA Man's 'Unbreakable Glass' Stops A Group Of Robbers Trying To Ransack Jewelry Store - Is This The End Of Smash-And-Grab Thefts In America?

When thieves armed with hammers stormed a Sherman Oaks jewelry store in September, they expected an easy score. Instead, they ran into a pane in the glass.

A group of suspects stormed Kristof's Jewelers at the Westfield Fashion Square mall armed with large hammers. They smashed at his glass displays again and again, but the reinforced panels wouldn't budge. The crew fled empty-handed.



Smash-and-grab thefts aren't something new, but some businesses are finally fighting back. Ray Tissan, owner of RT Unbreakable Glass in Southern California [1], says he was thrilled to learn his product helped prevent a robbery.

He never designed his glass with jewelers in mind. Instead, he launched the business after experiencing multiple burglaries at his own shops.

“There were a lot of break-ins back then, at liquor stores and small shops, especially,” he told KTLA's Rick Chambers.

Could this product be the beginning of the end for smash-and-grabs across America?

One material could make a difference

Tissan says what sets his glass apart is the way he customizes each sheet to fit a client's needs, whether that's a jewelry case, a storefront window or something entirely different. The material can be adapted for use across a wide range of industries.

And it may have arrived at the right moment. Jewelry store robberies are on the rise nationwide.

In San Jose, more than a dozen thieves recently stormed a shop, smashing display cases and stealing jewelry before violently assaulting the 88-year-old owner.

"He is OK, (but the) business is not OK. Everyone knows that situation right now. Every business is in danger," a family friend told ABC 7 News [2]. Locals estimate the losses at $50,000 to $100,000, excluding the owner's medical bills.

Theft has become one of the costliest challenges facing U.S. businesses. According to Capital One Shopping [3], retailers lost $45 billion to theft in 2024. Those figures include not only stolen merchandise but also property damage and lost revenue. That can devastate small and mid-sized businesses that don't have the same buffers as national chains.

California has been hit hardest, with $8.72 billion in losses last year alone.

In Chicago [4], six men were charged in connection with a daytime smash-and-grab at a Rolex boutique. Armed with hammers, three of the suspects shattered large holes in the store's windows before grabbing five watches valued at $170,000.

Safeguarding your storefront

The unbreakable glass is starting to pop up everywhere in Southern California, not just in display cases, but on storefront doors, windows, even walls and ceilings. Store owners say the investment feels worth it as retail thefts continue to rise across the region. For Tissan, watching his invention keep businesses safe has been deeply rewarding.

“It makes me feel so good,” Tissan said.

For small businesses, a single smash-and-grab can wipe out months of revenue. While Tissan's glass is one option, some others can help you with a layered defense, including



Strengthening the storefront by installing reinforced glass, roll-down gates and visible cameras. That makes it harder for thieves to get in and easier for law enforcement to identify them.

Checking your coverage: A strong insurance policy that accounts for both inventory loss and property damage can make the difference between reopening quickly or closing for good. Tapping into the community: Many cities have merchant watch groups that share information and coordinate with local police. Joining forces can deter thieves from targeting the same areas again.

While no solution is foolproof, layering protections can reduce the risk of devastating losses and keep your doors open.



