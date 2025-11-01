Gold, Silver Commemorative Coins To Be Issued At Grand Egyptian Museum: Finance Minister

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced that gold and silver commemorative coins will be available for purchase at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) starting next week. He noted that the ministry is fully prepared to issue a number of exclusive collectible coins upon request, with applications to be submitted electronically and processed within days by the General Treasury and Mint Authority.

Kouchouk said that under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Egypt is“writing a new chapter in history” with the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum-the largest museum in the world dedicated to a single civilization. He described the GEM as an exceptional model for promoting Egypt's tourism, investment, and economic potential.

The minister emphasized that this landmark cultural project represents a qualitative leap for Egypt on the global tourism map, showcasing both the diversity and magnificence of its artifacts and the modern methods of their display. He added that the museum transforms Egypt's rich civilizational heritage into new opportunities and resources that contribute to strengthening the national economy.

Kouchouk also highlighted the Grand Egyptian Museum's role in enhancing Egypt's investment environment and attracting foreign direct investment, describing it as a successful example of public-private partnership that reflects the government's commitment to sustainable, high-impact initiatives.

He further noted that the museum's opening provides powerful momentum for Egypt's diversified economy and tourism sector, boosting both competitiveness and global appeal.

“We will continue to work with full dedication and coordination across all relevant agencies to unleash the vast potential of Egypt's economy-and the best is yet to come,” Kouchouk affirmed.