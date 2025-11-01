403
Kahramaa Wraps Up Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation - Kahramaa has successfully concluded the 2025 Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign, marking the end of month-long initiative filled with educational and interactive activities. The campaign saw record participation from Kahramaa employees and played a vital role in fostering a culture of digital protection and embedding cybersecurity principles into the foundation of a sustainable digital work environment.
Throughout the campaign, Kahramaa organised a series of educational workshops attended by over 1,005 employees. These workshops addressed critical topics including the safe use of AI technologies, data classification, database security, and securing digital presence. In addition, 773 employees participated in knowledge-based quizzes, while 398 engaged in interactive games, each contributing to a deeper understanding of modern cybersecurity concepts.
A key highlight of the campaign was the phishing awareness initiative, which drew participation from 2,812 employees and resulted in 2,793 accurate reports. These figures reflect a high level of awareness and precision in identifying cyber threats. Overall, the campaign engaged 4,988 employees, underscoring Kahramaa's growing commitment to cybersecurity excellence.
Kahramaa hosted a closing ceremony at the KM2 headquarters. Abdulla bin Ali al-Theyab, president of the Corporation, attended the ceremony, which featured the distribution of appreciation certificates, awards for outstanding participants, and a showcase of the campaign's key achievements - honouring the dedication and contributions of Kahramaa's workforce.
Turkih Trad al-Hothal, head of Information Security & Risk Management at Kahramaa remarked,“The campaign witnessed a noticeable improvement in security awareness and the spread of cybersecurity culture among Kahramaa employees.” She further emphasised that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility that demands continuous collaboration and vigilance, and that employee engagement was instrumental in achieving the campaign's objectives Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign
