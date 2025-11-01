Top Government Officials Set To Attend 2025 Conference Of Ministers Of Agriculture Of The Americas

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Some 30 ministers and deputy ministers of agriculture will be participating in the 2025 Conference of Ministers of Agriculture of the Americas, which will be taking place in Brasilia from Monday, 3 November to Wednesday, 5 November, organised by the Brazilian government and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

The discussions at the meeting, which will be opened by the minister of agriculture, livestock and supply of Brazil, Carlos Fávaro, and the director general of IICA, Manuel Otero, will focus on the role of science, technology and innovation in food security and productive transformations.

The conference of ministers of agriculture of the Americas is the space where ministers and other senior sector officials meet with experts and producers to construct a common vision for the future of agriculture and agrifood systems.

Under the slogan“ A new narrative for agriculture and agrifood systems in the Americas”, the objective is to strengthen the positioning of the continent's agriculture as a strategic player in the world's food, climate and energy security, based on innovation, sustainability and regional cooperation.

The 23rd regular meeting of the Inter-American Board of Agriculture (IABA), which meets every two years and is IICA's highest governing body, will take place during the Conference. The countries of the Americas will elect the next director general of IICA, who will take office on 15 January at the organisation's headquarters in San José, Costa Rica, for a four-year term (2026-2030).

The ministers and deputy ministers of agriculture and other senior officials from IICA's 34 member states will be accompanied by important guest speakers, such as the special envoy for the agriculture sector to COP 30 and former minister of agriculture of Brazil, Roberto Rodrigues; and the scientist Rattan Lal, regarded as the world's leading authority on soil science.

Several international organizations will also be represented at the Conference, including the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Tropical Agriculture Research and Higher Education Center (CATIE), the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Andean Community, the executive secretariat of the Central American Agricultural Council (SE-CAC), the Inter-American Commission on Organic Agriculture (CIAO), the CIAT-Bioversity Alliance, FONTAGRO, the Food Policy Research Institute (IPFRI), the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

