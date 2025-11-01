MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

GENEVA, Switzerland – Is trade good or bad for jobs? It goes without saying that trade and investment have contributed to job creation, expanded market opportunities, raised incomes and improved working conditions across the globe. But does this remain a viable strategy today for promoting growth and reducing poverty while creating decent work for men and women?

Is trade good or bad for jobs?

For years, ILO research has shown how international trade can be an engine of growth and creating decent jobs. But things are changing. The realities of trade and investment today are far more complicated than they used to be, and globalization has had an uneven impact. So, does it still mean that trade remains a viable strategy for promoting growth and reducing poverty while creating decent work opportunities men and women? In this podcast, we explore the influence of trade and investment on jobs in today's world and some policy options with Christophe Ernst, ILO expert on trade and investment.

This podcast is also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

The post Trade: Good or bad for jobs? appeared first on Caribbean News Global.