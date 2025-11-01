PAHO Bahamas Partners With Rotary Club Of South Ocean For Thumb Wars 2025 To Support End Polio Now Campaign

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Bahamas Country Office of the Pan American Health Organization/ World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) was once again invited by the Rotary Club of South Ocean (RCSO) to participate in Thumb Wars 2025, a light-hearted yet impactful event held in recognition of World Polio Day, October 24.

World Polio Day observed annually, raises awareness of the ongoing global effort to eradicate poliomyelitis, a vaccine-preventable disease that once caused widespread morbidity and mortality. For more than 35 years, Rotary International and its partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), including WHO, UNICEF, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, have worked tirelessly to bring the world closer to ending polio forever.

The Thumb Wars event, hosted by RCSO, combines fun with purpose, engaging the community while amplifying messages around the #EndPolioNow campaign. This year's match featured friendly competition and lively conversation, reminding participants that the fight against polio continues until every child, everywhere, is protected.

Representing PAHO/WHO was Dr Anton Best, advisor, health systems and services, who returned to the event with renewed determination after last year's quick defeat. This time, Dr Best held his own in the match, facing off against Ancin Munnings, district director for Toastmasters District 47 (Southeast Florida and The Bahamas).

Speaking after the event, Dr Best commended the Rotary Club for its creativity in keeping the message of polio eradication alive:“This initiative blends fun with purpose. While we play, we also remember that until every child, everywhere, is protected, the fight to end polio must continue.”

Dr Eldonna Boisson, PAHO/WHO representative for The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, congratulated RCSO on another successful event and reaffirmed PAHO's ongoing collaboration with Rotary International to maintain polio-free status in the Americas and support global eradication efforts.

The post PAHO Bahamas partners with Rotary Club of South Ocean for Thumb Wars 2025 to support End Polio Now campaign appeared first on Caribbean News Global.