403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves Two Dead
(MENAFN) In the early hours of Monday, a tragic gunfire incident in Los Angeles, California resulted in the deaths of at least two individuals and left six others hurt.
The gunfire erupted around 1 a.m. local time (0800GMT) during a party held inside a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles, according to a news agency.
As detailed by the news agency, citing law enforcement sources, seven victims were rushed to a medical facility.
A woman in her early 50s succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, while a man in his late 20s was declared deceased at the scene.
Authorities are continuing their probe to determine the identity of the perpetrator, the report emphasized.
"This senseless violence and loss of life is devastating and those who are responsible must be held accountable. There will be no tolerance for violence in this city. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” stated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on X.
She further expressed appreciation for emergency personnel, saying, “I want to thank all first responders. Law enforcement is investigating this incident and working to get to the bottom of exactly what happened and prevent any future violence. Gang interventionists are providing support for families and continuing the everyday work of keeping our neighborhoods safe.”
The gunfire erupted around 1 a.m. local time (0800GMT) during a party held inside a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles, according to a news agency.
As detailed by the news agency, citing law enforcement sources, seven victims were rushed to a medical facility.
A woman in her early 50s succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, while a man in his late 20s was declared deceased at the scene.
Authorities are continuing their probe to determine the identity of the perpetrator, the report emphasized.
"This senseless violence and loss of life is devastating and those who are responsible must be held accountable. There will be no tolerance for violence in this city. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” stated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on X.
She further expressed appreciation for emergency personnel, saying, “I want to thank all first responders. Law enforcement is investigating this incident and working to get to the bottom of exactly what happened and prevent any future violence. Gang interventionists are providing support for families and continuing the everyday work of keeping our neighborhoods safe.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Succinct, The First Decentralized Prover Network, Launches On Mainnet
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment