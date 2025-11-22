Ras Al Khaimah Strengthens Position As Private Wealth Hub

Ras Al Khaimah is undergoing a transition as it expands from a traditional offshore registry into a broader private wealth hub, reflecting the emirate's growing role in structuring private and family wealth.

Sandra Marie Louw, CEO at RAK International Corporate Centre, told Khaleej Times in an interview at the Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit, the change comes as more high-net-worth families establish a presence in Ras Al Khaimah, driving demand for structured asset protection, succession planning and regulated corporate solutions.

Louw explained that RAK ICC now provides many of the international structuring tools commonly used in global wealth planning, including foundations, holding companies and international business companies.

However, she said the organisation is increasingly focusing on the needs of individual business owners and family enterprises rather than institutional financial clients.

The aim, she added, is to make estate and wealth planning accessible to entrepreneurs preparing for business exits, family transitions or the handover of assets to the next generation.

According to Louw, one of the challenges many families face is delaying personal estate planning while concentrating heavily on building their businesses. She said that structuring personal wealth early creates continuity, reduces uncertainty, and ensures that the transition of family assets is managed efficiently and responsibly.

“It is important to give the same level of planning to personal wealth as to business growth,” she said, noting that early preparation helps families avoid risks and complexity later on.

RAK ICC works within a regulated framework and collaborates closely with lawyers, accountants and wealth advisers who guide clients through legal, financial and cross-border tax requirements. Louw highlighted that international tax rules and estate planning can be complicated without expert input, and the centre's model is intended to provide families with clear, compliant and well-informed guidance when building their structures.

Many families registered with RAK ICC also run companies in other parts of Ras Al Khaimah, such as through Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) or other local entities. By linking operational businesses with private holding structures and foundations registered with RAK ICC, families can consolidate their commercial activities and personal wealth planning within a single ecosystem. Louw said this integration allows business owners to align their long-term planning and decision-making rather than treating business and personal matters separately.

The increase in property development and investment in Ras Al Khaimah is also driving more demand for corporate structures. Louw noted that while the UAE does not apply personal income tax, property ownership or company structures may still trigger tax considerations in other jurisdictions, particularly for internationally mobile families. She said that professional planning helps investors ensure compliance and avoid unintended obligations later.

As activity grows, some professional service providers registered with RAK ICC are choosing to establish physical offices in Ras Al Khaimah to serve clients locally. Louw said this reflects a wider trend of advisers and family offices preferring to operate directly from the emirate rather than servicing clients remotely from elsewhere in the UAE.

She confirmed that RAK ICC is in a period of development, with further updates and initiatives expected through 2026. Louw said the ongoing changes reflect the organization's long-term aim of enhancing its role within the private wealth sector and supporting the increasing number of families looking to plan and protect their assets in Ras Al Khaimah.