Farhan Dazzles As Pakistan Outplay Sri Lanka In Tri-Series
Sahibzada Farhan hammered an unbeaten 80 off 45 balls as Pakistan eased past a struggling Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the T20 tri-series on Saturday.
After being skittled for 95 in their opening 67-run defeat to Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka's batting woes continued. Electing to bat first, captain Dasun Shanaka saw his side restricted to 128-7.
Farhan's explosive innings - laced with five sixes and six fours - powered Pakistan to their second straight win, the hosts racing to 131-3 in just 15.3 overs.
Sri Lanka's miserable white-ball tour shows no signs of improving. Already swept 3-0 in the ODI series, their batters have now faltered again in both of their opening games of the tri-series.
Brief scores:
Pakistan 131 for 3 (Farhan 80*, Chameera 2-29, Shanaka 1-14) beat Sri Lanka 128 for 7 (Liyanage 41*, Nawaz 3-16, Mirza 1-26) by seven wickets
